From Nick and Priyanka to Kerry Washington, Here's How the Stars Celebrated Thanksgiving 2021
Getting together, giving back and sharing a traditional meal: see how stars spent the Thanksgiving holiday
Tori Spelling
Tori Spelling is feeling grateful for the ones she loves this holiday season. She spent Thanksgiving on Thursday with her two daughters Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 10, as the three made dinner and watched a holiday rom-com.
"Happy Thanksgiving 🍁," she wrote on Instagram. "Three empowered females cooking, cheering, and chatting."
She added, "Making sweet potato casserole, drinking cranberry mimosas {mine with champagne and theirs sparkling apple juice}, and watching a holiday rom-com on [Stella's] laptop."
Spelling also shares sons Liam Aaron, 14, Finn Davey, 9, and Beau Dean, 4, with husband Dean McDermott, whom a source told PEOPLE is living separately from her.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Happy Thanksgiving from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani!
The happy couple celebrated Turkey Day from the place where they tied the knot: Oklahoma!
"It's a tradition. My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding. So I'm really looking forward to it," Stefani said. (The couple tied the knot in July.)
"We have a new house there. We have a new life there," she said. "So it's gonna be our first married Thanksgiving! Very grateful, very excited."
Stefani — who shares three sons Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7, Zuma Nesta Rock, 13, and Kingston James McGregor, 15, with ex Gavin Rossdale — shared that her mom will be around to handle some of the cooking and Shelton will also have a hand in the kitchen.
Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer spent her Turkey Day solo.
The country singer, 37, shared an emotional Instagram post on Thursday morning as she spent the holiday on her own after filing for divorce from Mike Caussin.
"Happy thanksgiving 🖤. I'm beyond thankful for my beautiful babies," Kramer wrote. "My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it's the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart… BUT How grateful and thankful I am that I'm their momma."
The pair share daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 2.
Witney Carson
Witney Carson has a new guest at the Thanksgiving table: baby Leo!
The Dancing with the Stars pro, 28, welcomed her first baby on Jan. 3 with husband Carson McAllister. Carson documented her son's first Thanksgiving on Thursday, sharing photos of the 10-month-old smiling in his pajamas while seated on their decorated dinner table.
She wrote in the Instagram caption, "Leo's first Thanksgiving. Pure joy. Pure happiness. Thankful doesn't even begin to describe how I feel!"
Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry is grateful for her family this year.
Sharing photos with her children and mother, the actress wrote, "Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays because it means I get to spend time with the people I love most."
She added, "But another thing I love about it is dressing up with my family -- it's our little tradition! I spend time weeks in advance looking for the perfect outfits for the kids and myself and it's something I love and cherish so much!"
Tia Mowry shares daughter Cairo Tiahna, 3, and son Cree Taylor, 9, with husband Cory Hardrict.
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have been known to throw a big party, but they're spending Thanksgiving on their own.
A rep for the former president, 97, and first lady, 94, said the couple will instead have a "quiet day in Plains" for Thursday's holiday. (The Carter Presidential Library marked the day with a throwback photo on Instagram from the 1978 turkey pardoning at the White House.)
The longest-married presidential couple in history have four children, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. They wed in Plains on July 7, 1946, after a courtship that sparked when Jimmy was on a break from the Naval Academy.
Dolly Parton
Nothing like a good throwback!
Dolly Parton shared a rare throwback photograph of herself and her husband Carl Thomas Dean on Instagram to celebrate Thanksgiving.
"Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours," Parton wrote, alongside a red heart emoji.
Joe and Jill Biden
Joe Biden is keeping his Thanksgiving Day traditions alive, even as president.
While the president spends the long weekend in Nantucket — where the Biden family has traveled for the holiday since 1975 — he and the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, watched the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC and even called Al Roker during the broadcast.
"After two years, we're back, America is back, there's nothing we're unable to overcome," Biden, 79, said.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
We're thankful for this couple!
Nicole Kidman celebrated the holiday sharing a photo alongside her husband Keith Urban as the two cuddled up at the beach.
"Just feeling incredibly grateful 🧡," Kidman captioned the post.
The couple got married in Summer of 2006 in Sydney, Australia.
Andy Cohen
The Bravo king is in Missouri!
Andy Cohen shared a behind-the-scenes look at his Thanksgiving with his mother Evelyn and his son Ben, 2. The three started their morning watching Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.
"Does it look like Santa Claus?" he asked his son, who replied with an affirming moan. "I don't know," Cohen said before adding, "Carrie Underwood is her own brand of magic."
Later in his Story, Cohen sits down with his mother Evelyn Cohen as she goes through his baby book.
"Andy is still very much the same as last year," Evelyn read from the book. "He still has a terrible temper. When he's mad, the closest thing to him is liable to come flying at you. When he's reprimanded or does not get his way, he spits. he says dumb head and shut up."
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale is spending the holiday with her lil "nugget" — and not the chicken kind!
Sharing a photo of herself with her baby girl, 8 months, and husband Christopher French, the actress shared her excitment for the holiday.
"So much to be thankful for this year and so excited to celebrate with this little nugget," she wrote. "Happy thanksgiving everyone ❤️"
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie
It's not Thanksgiving without the Macy's parade!
"let's have a parade!!!!!" wrote Savannah Guthrie on Instagram, alongside a photo of her hugging Hoda Kotb.
Kotb also shared a photo with her co-host, writing, "@macys we loved every second of it! NYC is BACK!!! Happy Thanksgiving."
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum
Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum are spending their first Thanksgiving in Bora Bora!
Posting a series of photos of herself on a boat — draped in a rainbow butterfly flag — the newlywed shared her gratitude for the "fulfilling" past year.
"I will never forget all the lessons, challenges and opportunities for growth I've been shown, and I'm grateful for it all—the good, the bad and eveything in between," she wrote, before adding, "This month, I became a wife and I'm so grateful to not only my amazing husband, but also the wonderful friends and family that surrounded us on our wedding weekend and have supported us along the way."
Brooklyn Decker
Gotta start them early!
On Instagram, Brooklyn Decker shared a photo of herself bakign with her children, 3-year-old Stevie and son Hank, whom she shares with husband Andy Roddick.
"Feeling especially grateful for our health and the ability to gather this year," she wrote. "Sending love to all of those for whom this day is difficult. ❤️❤️"
Madison LeCroy
Madison LeCroy celebrated her first Thanksgiving with fiancé Brett this year, just over a month after their engagement.
The Southern Charm star documented their festivities on Instagram, sharing a short clip of her fiancé hugging her before showing off a pot on the stove — even if cooking isn't her forté!
"Thankful he loves me even though I can't cook... but I'm trying," she captioned the Instagram story.
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello, who recently split from boyfriend Shawn Mendes, shared her gratitude on Instagram.
"I have a lot to be thankful for, but I'm especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate 🧘♀️," wrote the Fifth Harmony alum, sharing a short video of herself smiling on the couch, surrounded by three of her dogs. The golden-brown dog in her lap, who is licking her leg in the video, is Tarzan, the pup that she and Mendes adopted together last year.
"Happy gratitude day everybody! I'm very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative/ life journey!" Cabello wrote. "Even though I haven't met a lot of you, you guys show me love, kindness, and support and I'm sending it to all of you right back! After all, we're all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world and I do believe we're all interconnected and are never truly alone."
Kate Mara and Jamie Bell
Kate Mara wants her fans to spread the love and skip the turkey this Thanksgiving.
Sharing a photo of her kissing husband Jamie Bell, she wrote, "Help end the suffering by adopting a rescued turkey today, instead of eating one ❤️," before adding "We did exactly that, after we made out!"
Lala Kent
Newly single Lala Kent is kicking off the holiday season with her "little family."
The Vanderpump Rules star prepped for Thanksgiving, just over a month after splitting from fiancé Randall Emmett, with a bit of Chick-fil-a! The night before the holiday, she shared her excitement for Turkey Day as she waited in a drive-thru for some fast food with daughter Ocean, 7 months.
"I'm so excited for Thanksgiving, y'all don't even understand," Kent, 31, captioned a selfie video. "Been out and about getting everything together."
She later shared a photo of Burningham holding her baby, who had the sweetest smile. "Uncle Teeder is here!!" she captioned the story. "It's her first Thanksgiving tomorrow."
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel's Thanksgiving is off to a fiery start!
"Happy thanksgiving everyone. try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!" the talk show host and father of four captioned a photo of himself squinting at the camera, with chunks of black ash scattered across his eyebrows, arm and hairline under his baseball cap.
Though he didn't elaborate any further, it seems the star had a mishap in his outdoor kitchen, as the photo appears to be taken in front of a brick oven.
Several of Kimmel's famous friends commented on the hilarious post, like DJ Khaled, who wrote, "Take it easy my brother love and blessings to you and your family, happy holidays."
Heidi Klum
What about some love this Thanksgiving?
Heidi Klum shared her appreciation for husband Tom Kaulitz in a sweet Instagram post.
"Thankful for you ❤️," she wrote. Every day 🥰."
The two tied the knot in 2019.
Pink
Pink is cozying up to her family this Thanksgiving!
The singer marked the holiday with a loving photo, showing her watching her son Jameson, 4, as he climbed on the couch arm.
"Grateful for so many things," wrote Pink, who also shares 10-year-old daughter, Willow, with husband Carey Hart. "It's been such a wild ride. Happy Thanksgiving everyone. May your cup be full today. 💕"
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have their hearts — and plates — full this Thanksgiving!
Harvey, 24, gave fans a look at their delicious Thanksgiving spread, as she poked fun of her boyfriend, 34, as he tried the food.
"We start eating early in the Harvey household," she captioned her Instagram story.
In another video, Harvey — who recently celebrated her first-year anniversary with Jordan — recorded her boyfriend enjoying the food jokingly writing beside it, "fat ass over here got 3 plates @michaelbjordan 😂."
The Willis Family
Emma Heming Willis posted a photo including husband Bruce Willis and their daughters Evelyn and Mabel captioned, "The thing that I've come to realize about gratitude is it grounds me to the here and now—not the things of my past or the worries of the future. So I'll go first. In this very moment I'm grateful for my family. What about you? 🧡🍁"
Jimmy Fallon
"The camera adds ten pounds," joked the Tonight Show host while donning a pie hat.
Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler found another use for her mixer this Thanksgiving other than prepping for dinner — the perfect spot for a selfie! "🍁💗Happy thanksgiving 🍁 💗sending love 💗🍁Grateful 🍁💗," she captioned a photo taken in the reflection of her mixing bowl.
Kate Upton
"Thankful to be with my loved ones today," Upton, who is married to baseball star Justin Verlander, captioned a photo of herself holding a coffee mug that read, "Verlander Thanksgiving 2021."
Chris Lane
The country singer celebrated the holiday with his son, Dutton Walker — whom he shares with Lauren Bushnell — after performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
"Hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving," the singer wrote alongside a photo with his little boy. "Spending our 1st Thanksgiving as a family in NYC…been a fun week!!"
Michelle Obama
The former FLOTUS wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving with the help of her dog, Sunny! She captioned a snap of the pup, "Happy Thanksgiving from Sunny and our entire family! We hope you all have a wonderful day, giving thanks for everyone you love. ❤️."
Gordon Ramsay
The famous chef gave some basting tips to his followers in honor of the holiday.
Stanley Tucci
We are thankful that Tucci celebrated by sharing a photo with his brother-in-law, John Krasinski.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington and her dad, Earl, were "a couple of jive 🦃turkeys🦃 poppin' in to wish you a Happy #TurkeyDay ❤️🙏🏾 or… #Thanksgiving #IndigenousPeoplesDay #FamilyDay #WhateverYouCelebrate"
Kevin Jonas
Kevin Jonas celebrated with his wife, Danielle, posting a cozy snap of the pair on Instagram.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas enjoyed a loved-up holiday with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, captioning a sweet photo of the pair, "Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra ❤️."
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen shared that this Thanksgiving was "the first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!!"
"I used to start my thanksgiving prep with a shot of cafe patron (COFFEE TEQUILA) and I'd pretty much take another every couple of hours," the Cravings author, who has documented her experience with sobriety, wrote alongside an Instagram post featuring her kids, Luna and Miles, and husband, John Legend, as the family enjoyed the holiday.
She added, "I didn't even make any crucial recipe errors this year! toot toot goes the horn!"
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields created a "New Thanksgiving Tradition," when she donned a red bathing suit and plunged into a cold pool.
John Travolta
John Travolta shared a recap of his Thanksgiving festivities to Instagram, including a message of gratitude to his fans and followers.
Martha Stewart
Of course, the Queen of Hosting roasted three turkeys for her Thanksgiving festivities, "each unique and delectable!!!"
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner created a Lego reenactment of the infamous trifle from Friends.
Garner quoted the scene in the video's caption: "What's not to like—custard? Good. Jam? Good. Meat? Gooooood."
She added, "#HappyThanksgiving to all of you making your first or fiftieth trifle—(especially to @jenniferaniston, apologies for my line readings, you are the ultimate queen 👑♥️)."
Lala Kent
"At this time last year, she was chillin in my belly and all I could think about at that time was, 'at this time next year, my baby girl will be here.' The time flew by. Here I am, with an 8 month old daughter, in a very different place than I was in last year… but I will say, I am so happy, and I am so grateful," the Vanderpump Rules star captioned a photo with daughter, Ocean.
"This little angel face has changed my world, being the light in times that could be dark. Let's remember what's important, today. Happy Thanksgiving to you, all 🤍."
Michael Bublé
"Argentina has given me so much to be thankful for!!!
#Gracias 🇦🇷 ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Bublé shared alongside a snap with wife Luisiana Lopilato.
Miranda Lambert
"I'm grateful for all the love and support y'all have given me this year! Wishing you and your family a happy and safe Thanksgiving," the country singer wrote on Instagram.
Elizabeth Chambers
Looks like Elizabeth Chambers was pretty excited for Thanksgiving this year. She shared a snap from the Cayman Islands celebrating with her groceries, captioning the post, "Let the games begin! Ordered my birds in Sept, have been planning all week, and clearly v excited that TODAY IS THE DAY."
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Zeta-Jones celebrated with her family, sharing a video with daughter, Carys, son, Dylan, and husband, Michael Douglas exclaiming, "Happy Thanksgiving, everybody!" She added in the video's caption, "So much to be thankful for. 🙏🏻."
Luke Bryan
The country singer shucked some oysters in honor of the holiday, while his wife Caroline had some trouble in the kitchen, which she also documented on her Instagram.
Ree Drummond
"Chillin', relaxin', laughin', and about two seconds away from a tryptophan nap," Ree Drummond captioned a photo with her son, Jamar.
The Food Network star added, "Hope you're all having a happy day! I used squirt whipped cream on my from scratch pecan pie."
Laura Dern
Thanksgiving brings everyone together! Laura Dern celebrated Thanksgiving alongside her son Ellery and daughter Jaya, as well as her actor parents Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson had a "family day" on Thanksgiving, sharing photos of her children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani, as well as with her brother Oliver, their half-brother Wyatt Russell and stepbrother Boston Russell. She captioned a photo with her siblings, "From this tipsy family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving 🍂."
Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice and fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas spent their first Thanksgiving together as an engaged couple by doing good with Giudice's daughters, Gia and Milania. Together, they dropped off food at the Ali Forney Center in New York City.
"This year's THANKSGIVING was very special!" she wrote on Instagram. "@louiearuelas @_giagiudice @milania.ggiudice and I joined our @jasecannon and friends at the @aliforneycenter to feed over 150 beautiful souls."
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon's family was all smiles during their Thanksgiving celebrations. "Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours ! 🍂🧡🍁," the Morning Show actress captioned her family photo, which included husband Jim Toth and children Tennessee, Deacon and Ava.
The Wade Family
Gabrielle Union shared memories from the Wade family's 2021 Thanksgiving celebration, simply captioning her holiday card-worthy family photos, "Happy Thanksgiving From The Wades🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃."
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin
Bass and Turchin celebrated their twins' first Thanksgiving this year, with Bass sharing on Instagram, "So much to be thankful for. Even these full diapers."
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian spent some time on the slopes with her kiddos during a Thanksgiving ski trip.
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim spent part of their Thanksgiving volunteering at the Los Angeles Mission.
"Had such a great day volunteering with @thelamission who hosted such an amazing Thanksgiving for the homeless of LA today," Stause captioned a photo of herself and her Selling Sunset costar and boyfriend. "This is a cause close to my heart and I feel like speaking on it helps dismiss the conventional stereotype some people have of who these people are."
The Van Der Beeks
Just days after announcing the arrival of their sixth child, James and Kimberly Van Der Beek celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a family of eight alongside the actor's DWTS costar Alfonso Ribeiro and his family.
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
"1st Thanksgiving with Ster Girl🤎🦃," Brittany Matthews captioned a photo with Patrick Mahomes and their daughter, Sterling. "Extra thankful, Happy Thanksgiving everyone😘."