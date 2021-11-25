Tori Spelling is feeling grateful for the ones she loves this holiday season. She spent Thanksgiving on Thursday with her two daughters Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 10, as the three made dinner and watched a holiday rom-com.

"Happy Thanksgiving 🍁," she wrote on Instagram. "Three empowered females cooking, cheering, and chatting."

She added, "Making sweet potato casserole, drinking cranberry mimosas {mine with champagne and theirs sparkling apple juice}, and watching a holiday rom-com on [Stella's] laptop."

Spelling also shares sons Liam Aaron, 14, Finn Davey, 9, and Beau Dean, 4, with husband Dean McDermott, whom a source told PEOPLE is living separately from her.