In just one season, How I Met Your Mother’‘s Josh Radnor has fast established himself as primetime’s premier sensitive guy and über-romantic. As the lovestruck Ted Moseby on the CBS sitcom (Mondays at 8:30 ET/PT), Radnor, 32, has finally found his One – a sitcom that’s sticking. Still, for the Columbus, Ohio, native who’s survived being canceled – and replaced – being the poster child for the marrying kind does have its pitfalls. PEOPLE.com recently caught up with Radnor and got the scoop on his 10-year college reunion and some romantic tiptoeing.

Can you give us a little insight into the show?

Everybody asks me, “So, who’s the mother?” I don’t know. I think that is a rather silly concern, though we do have to accept some of the blame for calling it, How I Met Your Mother, a title that obviously promises something. The show can be watched without [knowing].

How is this season different?

Ted is more relaxed this year. Maybe that is because he is with Robin, which seems to have mellowed him out a bit.

You have become a poster boy of romantic commitment. Has that changed your own ideas about love?

While I think I am a pretty nice guy, I have never personally used the term “The One.” Whenever someone uses that term, I cringe a little. My view of romance is a little more complex than that. I have never been the guy who says, ‘Hey let s have a big relationship.’ I tend to tiptoe into them and then I realize, “Wait, this is pretty great. This is nothing to be scared of.”

What did you during your summer hiatus?

I went to my 10-year college reunion, which was interesting. Everyone was really excited for me. Seems like they had all been watching the show. Of course – and this is very Ted Moseby – I was seated at a table with three married couples, all of whom had kids, one woman who was pregnant and another one who was engaged.