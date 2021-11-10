The 'Sexy' Degrees of Separation: How We Connected Every Single Past Sexiest Man Alive

When I first set out to connect all of the past Sexiest Men Alive — a moniker given out from 1985 to present — I thought that, like Icarus, flying too close to the sun, I was surely to be burned at some point by the sheer hotness of all of these connections. At the very least, I knew I would end up looking like this gif of Charlie Day from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

But, for the sake of journalism, I set out on my quest to connect every single one of the Sexiest Men Alive in what I now call: The 'Sexy' Degrees of Separation. Get it? Like the Six Degrees of Separation, but sexy and with many more degrees.

It shouldn't be possible, but oh, it is. Click through to see how they're all connected.