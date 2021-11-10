The 'Sexy' Degrees of Separation: How We Connected Every Single Past Sexiest Man Alive

Like the Six Degrees of Separation, but sexy and with many more degrees 

By Andrea Wurzburger and Michael Calcagno November 10, 2021 01:50 PM

Credit: Scotto Kim

When I first set out to connect all of the past Sexiest Men Alive — a moniker given out from 1985 to present — I thought that, like Icarus, flying too close to the sun, I was surely to be burned at some point by the sheer hotness of all of these connections. At the very least, I knew I would end up looking like this gif of Charlie Day from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

But, for the sake of journalism, I set out on my quest to connect every single one of the Sexiest Men Alive in what I now call: The 'Sexy' Degrees of Separation. Get it? Like the Six Degrees of Separation, but sexy and with many more degrees. 

It shouldn't be possible, but oh, it is. Click through to see how they're all connected. 

2021's Sexiest Man Alive, Paul Rudd

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

was in the 2002 cult classic film Wet Hot American Summer which was the feature film debut of …

2011's Sexiest Man Alive, Bradley Cooper

Credit: Amy Rice/Eureka Pics/North Coast Group/Kobal/Shutterstock; Saeed Adyani/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

(pictured here in 2015's Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp). And they both also starred in ...

Credit: Paul Hawthorne/Getty

... the 2005 Broadway production of Three Days of Rain with Julia Roberts, who starred in Pretty Woman with …

1999's Sexiest Man Alive, Richard Gere

Credit: Buena Vista/Getty

who was also crowned ...

Sexiest Couple Alive in 1993 with Cindy Crawford

Credit: Brenda Chase/Online USA/Getty

who was on the very first cover of George magazine, which was owned by …

1988's Sexiest Man Alive, John F. Kennedy Jr.

Credit: BOB STRONG/AFP via Getty

and the magazine also had a cover featuring Calista Flockhart, and she is married to ... 

1998's Sexiest Man Alive, Harrison Ford

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock; Steve Granitz/WireImage

who plays the iconic Indiana Jones, and his fictional dad in the 1989 film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was …

1989's Sexiest Man Alive, Sean Connery

Credit: Paramount/Getty

who starred in The Hunt for Red October with ...

Credit: Paramount/Getty; Moviestore/Shutterstock

James Earl Jones, and James Earl Jones voiced ...

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection; Inset: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty; Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Mufasa in the original animated Disney movie The Lion King while Moira Kelly voiced Nala, and Kelly appeared on The West Wing, as did ...

1986's Sexiest Man Alive, Mark Harmon

Credit: Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty; NBCU Photo Bank

who appeared in Freaky Friday with ...

Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

... Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in Halloween with ...

Credit: Alamy

... a young Kyle Richards, who is now on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with ... 

Credit: lisa rinna/ instagram

... Lisa Rinna! And Rinna is married to ... 

1987's Sexiest Man Alive, Harry Hamlin

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

(Pictured second from left) and Hamlin was in Mad Men with ... 

Credit: Jordin Althaus / © AMC / Courtesy Everett Collection; Michael Yarish / ©AMC / Courtesy Everett Collection

January Jones, who was in Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, where ... 

1991's Sexiest Man Alive, Patrick Swayze

Credit: Miramax/courtesy Everett Collection; Miramax

made a cameo as a dance instructor. Swayze was also in The Outsiders with ... 

1990's Sexiest Man Alive, Tom Cruise

Credit: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty

who starred in Tropic Thunder with …

1992's Sexiest Man Alive, Nick Nolte

Credit: Dreamworks Llc/Kobal/Shutterstock; Mary Evans/DREAMWORKS/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

In the film with Cruise and Nolte was Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man in Marvel's Avengers franchise, which also stars …

2014's Sexiest Man Alive, Chris Hemsworth

Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

who was in Snow White and the Huntsman with ... 

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

Charlize Theron, and she did a commercial in 2018 with

1995 & 2000's Sexiest Man Alive

Brad Pitt, who acted in 12 Years a Slave alongside ...
Credit: Jon Furniss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

... Lupita Nyong'o, who was in Black Panther with …

2020's Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

who was on The Wire with ... 

2018's Sexiest Man Alive, Idris Elba

Credit: Blown Deadline Productions/HBO/Alamy; HBO/Courtesy Everett Collection

who starred in the 2007 film American Gangster alongside…

1996's Sexiest Man Alive, Denzel Washington

Credit: Universal Pictures; Moviestore/Shutterstock

whose son, John David Washington, starred in the TV series Ballers with ... 

2016's Sexiest Man Alive, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty; Jeff Daly/©HBO/courtesy Everett Collection

who stars in the 2021 film Red Notice with …

2010's Sexiest Man Alive, Ryan Reynolds

Credit: Frank Masi / Netflix

who starred in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine with …

2008's Sexiest Man Alive, Hugh Jackman

Credit: 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

who played Jean Valjean in the movie musical version of Les Misérables alongside ... 

Credit: Alamy

... Amanda Seyfried. And Seyfried was also in Mamma Mia, which means that Hugh shares an onscreen daughter with …

2001's Sexiest Man Alive, Pierce Brosnan

Credit: Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

who famously played 007 in 1995's James Bond film GoldenEye, which featured actor ... 

Credit: Alamy

Alan Cumming, who was also in the cult classic ... 

Credit: Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection; Inset: Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Spice World, starring Posh Spice a.k.a. ...

2015's Sexiest Man Alive, David Beckham's

Credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty

wife, Victoria Beckham, and she made a cameo in ... 

Credit: Paramount Pictures

... Zoolander, as did Gwen Stefani, who is married to …

2017's Sexiest Man Alive, Blake Shelton

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

who coached The Voice with ...

2013's Sexiest Man Alive, Adam Levine & 2019's Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend

Credit: Art Streiber/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

and Legend performed at "Movies Rock: A Celebration of Music in Film" in 2006 with ... 

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Tony Bennett and Jennifer Lopez, and Lopez is dating ... 

2002's Sexiest Man Alive, Ben Affleck

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

who stars in the 2021 film The Tender Bar, which is directed by …

1997 & 2006's Sexiest Man Alive, George Clooney

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

who starred in Ocean's Eleven with ... 

2007's Sexiest Man Alive, Matt Damon

Credit: Shutterstock

(and check out Brad Pitt, too!) and Damon starred in The Talented Mr. Ripley with …

2004's Sexiest Man Alive, Jude Law

Credit: Phil Bray/Paramount/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

who was in Anna Karenina with ... 

Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

... Keira Knightley, who was in Pirates of the Caribbean with …

2003 & 2009's Sexiest Man Alive, Johnny Depp

Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

who was in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with ... 

Credit: Leah Gallo/Dreamworks/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Helena Bonham Carter, who played Ophelia in the 1990 movie version of Hamlet, starring …

1985's Sexiest Man Alive, Mel Gibson

Credit: Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

who was in Lethal Weapon with ... 

Credit: Mary Evans/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

... Danny Glover, and Glover was in Angels in the Outfield with … 

2005's Sexiest Man Alive, Matthew McConaughey

Credit: Buena Vista Pictures/ Courtesy: Everett Collection; Inset: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

who appeared in Magic Mike with …

2012's Sexiest Man Alive, Channing Tatum

Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

who was in the 2013 movie This Is The End with none other than …

2021's Sexiest Man Alive, Paul Rudd! 

Credit: Columbia Pictures
Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

And if that wasn't enough, Rudd (far right) also shared a stage with Kevin Bacon (far left) when they were both part of staged readings for the MCC Theatre in N.Y.C. Bacon has never been named Sexiest Man Alive, but this connection fulfills the theory that suggests any actor in Hollywood can be connected to Kevin Bacon within six degrees, a.k.a. The Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon. 

... now please clap. 

By Andrea Wurzburger and Michael Calcagno