The 'Sexy' Degrees of Separation: How We Connected Every Single Past Sexiest Man Alive
Like the Six Degrees of Separation, but sexy and with many more degrees
When I first set out to connect all of the past Sexiest Men Alive — a moniker given out from 1985 to present — I thought that, like Icarus, flying too close to the sun, I was surely to be burned at some point by the sheer hotness of all of these connections. At the very least, I knew I would end up looking like this gif of Charlie Day from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
But, for the sake of journalism, I set out on my quest to connect every single one of the Sexiest Men Alive in what I now call: The 'Sexy' Degrees of Separation. Get it? Like the Six Degrees of Separation, but sexy and with many more degrees.
It shouldn't be possible, but oh, it is. Click through to see how they're all connected.
2021's Sexiest Man Alive, Paul Rudd
was in the 2002 cult classic film Wet Hot American Summer which was the feature film debut of …
2011's Sexiest Man Alive, Bradley Cooper
(pictured here in 2015's Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp). And they both also starred in ...
... the 2005 Broadway production of Three Days of Rain with Julia Roberts, who starred in Pretty Woman with …
1999's Sexiest Man Alive, Richard Gere
who was also crowned ...
Sexiest Couple Alive in 1993 with Cindy Crawford
who was on the very first cover of George magazine, which was owned by …
1988's Sexiest Man Alive, John F. Kennedy Jr.
and the magazine also had a cover featuring Calista Flockhart, and she is married to ...
1998's Sexiest Man Alive, Harrison Ford
who plays the iconic Indiana Jones, and his fictional dad in the 1989 film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was …
1989's Sexiest Man Alive, Sean Connery
who starred in The Hunt for Red October with ...
James Earl Jones, and James Earl Jones voiced ...
Mufasa in the original animated Disney movie The Lion King while Moira Kelly voiced Nala, and Kelly appeared on The West Wing, as did ...
1986's Sexiest Man Alive, Mark Harmon
who appeared in Freaky Friday with ...
... Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in Halloween with ...
... a young Kyle Richards, who is now on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with ...
... Lisa Rinna! And Rinna is married to ...
1987's Sexiest Man Alive, Harry Hamlin
(Pictured second from left) and Hamlin was in Mad Men with ...
January Jones, who was in Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, where ...
1991's Sexiest Man Alive, Patrick Swayze
made a cameo as a dance instructor. Swayze was also in The Outsiders with ...
1990's Sexiest Man Alive, Tom Cruise
who starred in Tropic Thunder with …
1992's Sexiest Man Alive, Nick Nolte
In the film with Cruise and Nolte was Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man in Marvel's Avengers franchise, which also stars …
2014's Sexiest Man Alive, Chris Hemsworth
who was in Snow White and the Huntsman with ...
Charlize Theron, and she did a commercial in 2018 with …
1995 & 2000's Sexiest Man Alive
... Lupita Nyong'o, who was in Black Panther with …
2020's Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan
who was on The Wire with ...
2018's Sexiest Man Alive, Idris Elba
who starred in the 2007 film American Gangster alongside…
1996's Sexiest Man Alive, Denzel Washington
whose son, John David Washington, starred in the TV series Ballers with ...
2016's Sexiest Man Alive, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
who stars in the 2021 film Red Notice with …
2010's Sexiest Man Alive, Ryan Reynolds
who starred in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine with …
2008's Sexiest Man Alive, Hugh Jackman
who played Jean Valjean in the movie musical version of Les Misérables alongside ...
... Amanda Seyfried. And Seyfried was also in Mamma Mia, which means that Hugh shares an onscreen daughter with …
2001's Sexiest Man Alive, Pierce Brosnan
who famously played 007 in 1995's James Bond film GoldenEye, which featured actor ...
Alan Cumming, who was also in the cult classic ...
Spice World, starring Posh Spice a.k.a. ...
2015's Sexiest Man Alive, David Beckham's
wife, Victoria Beckham, and she made a cameo in ...
... Zoolander, as did Gwen Stefani, who is married to …
2017's Sexiest Man Alive, Blake Shelton
who coached The Voice with ...
2013's Sexiest Man Alive, Adam Levine & 2019's Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend
and Legend performed at "Movies Rock: A Celebration of Music in Film" in 2006 with ...
Tony Bennett and Jennifer Lopez, and Lopez is dating ...
2002's Sexiest Man Alive, Ben Affleck
who stars in the 2021 film The Tender Bar, which is directed by …
1997 & 2006's Sexiest Man Alive, George Clooney
who starred in Ocean's Eleven with ...
2007's Sexiest Man Alive, Matt Damon
(and check out Brad Pitt, too!) and Damon starred in The Talented Mr. Ripley with …
2004's Sexiest Man Alive, Jude Law
who was in Anna Karenina with ...
... Keira Knightley, who was in Pirates of the Caribbean with …
2003 & 2009's Sexiest Man Alive, Johnny Depp
who was in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with ...
Helena Bonham Carter, who played Ophelia in the 1990 movie version of Hamlet, starring …
1985's Sexiest Man Alive, Mel Gibson
who was in Lethal Weapon with ...
... Danny Glover, and Glover was in Angels in the Outfield with …
2005's Sexiest Man Alive, Matthew McConaughey
who appeared in Magic Mike with …
2012's Sexiest Man Alive, Channing Tatum
who was in the 2013 movie This Is The End with none other than …
2021's Sexiest Man Alive, Paul Rudd!
And if that wasn't enough, Rudd (far right) also shared a stage with Kevin Bacon (far left) when they were both part of staged readings for the MCC Theatre in N.Y.C. Bacon has never been named Sexiest Man Alive, but this connection fulfills the theory that suggests any actor in Hollywood can be connected to Kevin Bacon within six degrees, a.k.a. The Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.
... now please clap.