Chris Pratt Was Picked Up at a Bubba Gump and More of the Very Different Ways Your Favorite Celebs Were Discovered

The megastar was once a wannabe actor living in a van and waiting tables in Maui, when a director came in to the Bubba Gump where he worked and changed his life.

“I have one of those strange stories that you hear about, and you think that that can’t possibly be true,” he said on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The director told him he was cute, asked if he acted, and “four days later I was in Los Angeles and I never went back,” he added.