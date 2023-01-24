See How Stars Celebrated the Lunar New Year in 2023

This year, Lunar New Year celebrations were marked with a sense of sadness due to the mass shootings in California's Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay. See how stars paid their respects while also celebrating the holiday

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on January 24, 2023 05:04 PM
01 of 14

Jeanie Mai Jenkins

Jeanie Mai Jenkins posted this sweet pic of baby Monaco's first Lunar New Year, while also acknowledging how bittersweet this year's celebration was.

"It's surreal that I spent this weekend celebrating one of the most significant times of the year for my Vietnamese American heritage. From dressing Monaco for her first Lunar New Year to attending my dear friend @therealphilliplim gathering, we honored our cultures in the midst of such horrific violence of not one, but two mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay," the television host wrote.

"I am gutted for the families who's lives are forever changed. This Year of the Rabbit symbolizes peace, prosperity, and longevity. This is everything we work and fight for in the face of such inhumanity."

02 of 14

Jackie Chan

Legendary actor Jackie Chan was feeling festive and gave away "lucky Hong Bao (red packets)" to usher in the new season.

03 of 14

Jonathan Wang

Jonathan Wang, along with the cast and crew of Everything Everywhere All at Once, celebrated at ATL Seafood & DimSum located in Monterey Park.

"While it was bitter sweet to celebrate, we wanted to come as a family to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Monterey Park to say this wonderful city—full of beautiful people and delicious food— is not to be feared but LOVED. It should be supported and celebrated and delighted in," he wrote in the caption.

04 of 14

Henry & Liv Lo Golding

Henry Golding's wife, Liv Lo Golding, shared some super-adorable pics of their baby girl Lyla wearing a traditional dress and looking elated to be a part of the festivities.

05 of 14

Daniel Dae Kim

In the wake of the recent shootings, actor Daniel Dae Kim posted a picture of a black rabbit and reminded followers about the importance of community.

"We often speak of the term 'community.' As important as it is to come together [in] times of celebration, perhaps it's even more important to be there for each other in times of loss," he wrote.

"Today, as it is all too often, my heart is with all the victims of gun violence in America, especially our AA and NHPI community, and the victims of Monterey Park."

06 of 14

Lisa Ling

Journalist Lisa Ling posted some pictures of her daughters Jett Ling Song and Ray Ling Song partaking in some customs and added a link to a verified GoFundMe supporting the shooting victims and their families.

07 of 14

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Crystal Kung Minkoff brought in the Year of the Rabbit in a beautiful red dress apropos to the occasion.

08 of 14

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

The celebrations kept rolling in for the Teigen-Legend brood. Fresh off welcoming baby girl Esti Maxine, Legend took his elder children, Luna, 6½, and Miles, 4½, to a Lunar New Year party at their school.

09 of 14

Kelly Mi Li

Similarly, Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li was full of gratitude, as she is expecting a baby girl this year.

"This year feels so special knowing the best gift is coming soon," she wrote. "I can't wait to pass these Chinese traditions to my daughter. And with my mom's gift to my daughter for the Year of the Rabbit, we're able to mark such an important and unforgettable moment in our lives ☺️"

10 of 14

Dorothy Wang

Li's co-star Dorothy Wang gave a cheeky nod to the Year of the Rabbit. "Happy New year ✨🧨 恭喜发财 🧧," she wrote. "The Year of the Bling Bunnies."

11 of 14

Vera Wang

True to form, Vera Wang rang in the holiday looking fabulous in a themed shirt from her own line and oversized trousers.

12 of 14

Phillip Lim

Fashion designer Phillip Lim threw a major bash at 53 restaurant in New York City to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

13 of 14

Aimee Song

Aimee Song stepped into the Year of the Rabbit looking super chic in a white 'fit with red accents.

14 of 14

Lana Condor

Lana Condor celebrating Lunar New Year
Lana Condor/Instagram

Lana Condor showed off her culinary skills by making some homemade pork, chive and shrimp dumplings.

