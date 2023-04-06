How Celebrities Are Celebrating Passover 2023

From family get-togethers to makeshift seder plates, here's how stars are celebrating the Jewish holiday this week

Published on April 6, 2023 09:10 PM
01 of 10

Scott Disick

scott disick passover
Kevin Mazur/Getty, Scott Disick/instagram

Disick shared photos from his first night of Passover celebration Wednesday, which included all three of his children.

Sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 10 — whom Disick shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian — were all featured in their dad's Instagram Story showcasing their seder.

02 of 10

Ilana Glazer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Ilana Glazer attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) ilana glazer/Instagram
Theo Wargo/Getty; ilana glazer/Instagram

The comedian gave a glimpse into her Passover Wednesday evening, sharing that she had made her "first seder" and calling it "verrry ~first draft~"

She went on to share what was on her seder plate — the centerpiece of the holiday —including her version of a shank bone which "was a representation cut from a box of matzah" rather than a real bone.

Glazer added that her haroset, typically a mixture of apples, cinnamon and nuts, was "simply chopped apples" and rather than the typical hard-boiled egg that appears on the plate, hers was "not boiled."

03 of 10

Brandon Flynn

Brandon Flynn/Instagram
Brandon Flynn/Instagram

The 13 Reasons Why actor gave a sneak peak into his Passover dinner, sharing moments to his Instagram Story of his meal prep.

In a short clip, reposted by Jordan Tannahill, Flynn helped season some meat and added the caption, "Happy Passover."

In another shot, Flynn appeared to be preparing matzah balls for matzah ball soup.

04 of 10

Lo Bosworth

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Lo Bosworth attends TIME's 2nd Annual Women of the Year Gala at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Lo Bosworth/Instagram
Amy Sussman/Getty; Lo Bosworth/Instagram

On Wednesday night, the Love Wellness founder shared a photo of herself holding up a kiddish cup — a cup used while blessing wine — with the message "Happy Passover" printed over the top.

05 of 10

Odeya Rush

Odeya Rush/Instagram
Odeya Rush/Instagram

The Israeli actress shared a short clip of herself snacking away at a piece of matzah — a cracker consumed during the holiday — along with the caption, "Passover Squad."

06 of 10

Mayim Bialik

While Bialik didn't share any behind-the-scenes looks of her own Seder table, she did repost a video shared by Kveller in which she gives a Passover rundown.

07 of 10

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale/Instagram
Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

The High School Musical alumna also didn't share if she was participating in her own seder Wednesday night, though while answering questions on her Instagram Stories she responded to a follower who wished the actress a "Happy Passover."

08 of 10

Douglas Emhoff & Kamala Harris

https://twitter.com/SecondGentleman/status/1643757779084083201/photo/1 Passover is one of my favorite holidays. Some of my best memories include going to my Grandma Anne's apartment in Brooklyn for Seder. Tonight, this great tradition continues as @VP and I host a Seder in our home. We wish all those celebrating a Happy Passover.
Douglas Emhoff/Twitter

As the sun was setting across the East Coast Wednesday — when the holiday officially began — the Second Gentleman shared a photo alongside Harris at their Passover table.

"Passover is one of my favorite holidays. Some of my best memories include going to my Grandma Anne's apartment in Brooklyn for Seder," Emhoff wrote on Twitter. "Tonight, this great tradition continues as @VP and I host a Seder in our home. We wish all those celebrating a Happy Passover."

09 of 10

Vanessa Grimaldi

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqtMG83PprM/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Verified 🌸✡️ Winston’s first Passover ✡️🌸 Blessed to have Winston experience the celebration of traditions from both sides of the family! #happypassover #passover
Vanessa Grimaldi/Instagram

Grimaldi shared a sweet series of photos to Instagram Thursday, sharing that she and her husband, Joshua Wolfe, had celebrated their son Winston's first Passover. "🌸✡️ Winston's first Passover ✡️🌸," The Bachelor alumna wrote alongside a carousel of images. "Blessed to have Winston experience the celebration of traditions from both sides of the family!"

In one adorable shot, the 6-month-old is seen wearing a onesie commemorating the occasion that reads: "Winston's 1st Passover." In another, he's seen with his doting parents, sporting a little kippah.

10 of 10

Will Kopelman

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: Will Kopelman attends the CHANEL Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar on April 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Will Kopelman/Instagram

Kopelman shared a short video of his family, including his daughters Olive and Frankie whom he shares with ex-wife Drew Barrymore, singing "Dayenu"— a traditional song sung during Passover.

