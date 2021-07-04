How Celebrities Are Celebrating July 4th Weekend

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, celebs are back together with the ones they love (and in the places they love!) this holiday

July 04, 2021 01:28 PM

1 of 27

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Go America, isss your birthday. Thank you for allowing this Canadian to enjoy your country ♥️ 🤍💙

2 of 27

Barack Obama

Happy Fourth of July, and Happy Birthday, Malia! It's been such a joy to watch you begin to make your own way in the world with poise, grace, and humor. I miss the days when you thought the fireworks were for you.

3 of 27

Elvira

🇺🇸💀🇺🇸 #redwhiteandboo #happy4thofjuly #independenceday #elvira #elviramistressofthedark

4 of 27

Kerry Washington

Swipe for #FACTS 👉🏾
Happy 4th America, stay cool 🙏🏾

5 of 27

Enrique Iglesias

#MEPASE 🤪 #fourthofjuly

6 of 27

Kourtney Kardashian

🇺🇸

7 of 27

Mindy Kaling

I took the assignment very seriously. Happy 4th of July, everyone!

8 of 27

Jared Leto

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

9 of 27

Andy Cohen

Happy Fourth! 🇺🇸

 

10 of 27

Bethenny Frankel

Red, White & B. 🇺🇸 Happpy #July4th!

How are you celebrating?❤️🤍💙

11 of 27

Diane Kruger

US ❤️❤️#5 @bigbaldhead

12 of 27

Taylor Lautner

Happy 4th y'all! 🇺🇸

13 of 27

Gabrielle Union

🖤🎆🖤

14 of 27

Jessica Simpson

What a whirlwind week celebrating our sweet, handsome, incredibly talented Ace turning 8! Baseball and reptiles was all he wanted, classic boy! #ACEKNUTE

15 of 27

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

I'm a Dad, a Husband, Sober & Successful 💫 This is the best birthday ever, Happy 4th of July everyone 🧁

16 of 27

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Happy Fourth of July! I always say that I was born in Austria, made in America. This is the store in Graz where I found the magazine that became my blueprint for getting to America when I was just 15. My dreams would have been impossible anywhere else, so today and every day, I'm grateful for the United States. And I will always fight for our country to be better every day, because being the greatest country in the world isn't easy. We have to work our asses off to keep improving. That's patriotism. #fourthofjuly

17 of 27

Riki Lindhome

Happy 4th from me in 1996. #july4th #america #flag 🇺🇸

18 of 27

Kate Hudson

Ice cream and naps… perfect ☀️

19 of 27

Billie Lourd

❤️🤍💙#momanddad #takethelake #doinbruin

20 of 27

Nikki Bella

More from yesterday… loved Matteo at the end of one of my reels yesterday ❤️ Swipe left. Happy 4th!

21 of 27

Kate Bosworth

All things that make me a very happy girl 🍻🏈🇺🇸 🌊 #happy4thofjuly everyone!!! Stay safe + healthy 💛🎇 xx

22 of 27

Carrie Preston

Table set. Let's do this! Happy 4th of July, everyone !!! 💥

23 of 27

Coco

We're always looking for an excuse to match..

#pre4thofjuly #happyindependenceday
#arizona #abstractlighting
#matchymatchy #momanddaughterduo
-swipe

24 of 27

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Happy 245th America 🇺🇸

Celebrate responsibly, don't take any of this freedom for granted and make out with someone you love! ✌🏼❤️ 😘

#happy4th

25 of 27

Katy Perry

♥️ infinity & beyond ♥️

26 of 27

Jimmy Kimmel

happy #4thofjuly from Jimmy and friend

27 of 27

Camilla Belle

Starting the 4th of July off right ❤️🤍💙 #happy4thofjuly

