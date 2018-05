Hollywood's Cutest Couples Reveal How They First Met

Despite embarking on a red-hot romance after reconnecting in early 2017, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez actually met 12 years prior, at a baseball game, while the singer was still married to ex Marc Anthony. But it took Lopez tapping Rodriguez on the shoulder during a chance encounter in Beverly Hills for the pair to jumpstart their relationship.

The athlete was searching for his lost car in a parking lot when Lopez made her move. “I turn around, and I do not recognize this person,” he explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “And it’s Jennifer, but she’s dressed up as Harlee from Shades of Blue … And it took me about four or five seconds. And she said, ‘It’s Jennifer! It’s Jennifer!’ I go, ‘Oh my God, Jennifer, you look beautiful.’ I was so embarrassed and then I got a little nervous, and I’m like, ‘This is so goofy.’ We all know who Jennifer is and she’s everywhere.”

Once everyone was properly identified, Lopez reminded him he had her number and said to reach out — which he promptly did that night.

“It was just one of those things where you feel compelled to do something you wouldn’t normally do,” Lopez recalled in the pair’s December 2017 Vanity Fair cover story. “I almost yelled out ‘Alex,’ but I am the shyest person when it comes to things like that.”