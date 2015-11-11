How Autobiographical Is One Direction's New Album?

"It doesn't have to be so black and white, but it's hard not to when you're writing music or poems," says Styles

The guys of One Direction have always been pros at writing love songs, but their new album shows off a more mature side influenced by their personal growth.

“The things you write about in your early 20’s are different to the things you write about when you’re 16 or 17,” Harry Styles tells PEOPLE. “I think a lot of the stuff comes from personal experience.”

The band’s new album Made in the A.M. features a song called “History,” and “the whole context of the song [is] the idea that we’ve gone through this as a band together and we’ve gone through this with the fans,” says Louis Tomlinson. “That feels quite personal.”

While Liam Payne said “Home” (available on the “Perfect” EP) is the most meaningful song for him but demurred about exactly why that is, he revealed Tomlinson – who is expecting his first child with ex Briana Jungwirth next year – tapped into his emotional side while writing and recording.

“Having seen different things he’s gone through and different stuff this year – and obviously I’ve written a lot of songs with him – he can really get into that sensitive mindset to write songs, which is pretty cool,” said Payne.