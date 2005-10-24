Housewives Mystery Man Revealed

The mystery is solved … sort of.

The man locked in the basement of Desperate Housewives newcomer Betty Applewhite (played by Alfre Woodard) is Caleb, an outlaw who may have killed a teenage girl in Chicago. The problem is, someone else has been arrested for the crime.

“It’s time we talked about her, Caleb,” Betty said on Sunday’s show. The new Wisteria Lane transplant had seen a news report about the other man’s arrest. “Until you start accepting responsibility for what happened, you know I can’t let you out of here,” she said.

Caleb (played by actor Page Kennedy) has been revealed to audiences, but the questions remain about what he did and why he did it. The Applewhite family is torn between seeing justice done, and protecting Caleb, who may not understand his actions.

“I do know that (Caleb’s) sweet but he can be very dangerous,” Kennedy tells the Associated Press about his character.

The 28-year-old actor, who previously appeared on HBO’s Six Feet Under and in the 2003 film S.W.A.T., was careful not to reveal too much about his character – including whether or not he survives the second season.

Either way, Kennedy says he is glad for the break Housewives has provided him.

“I needed this opportunity to play this kind of character,” he tells AP. “This is an opportunity for me to showcase all the years of training I’ve had.”