The Fuller House actor is the poster boy for ageless actors: at 55, he’s still retained all of his uncle Jessie charms — and is a new dad! Stamos’ secret? We’re not sure — but the actor once joked in a Late Night message to his younger self: “On your eighteenth birthday the Prince of Darkness, Satan, will offer you eternal youth in exchange for your soul. Little John, I’m telling you right now… you take that deal, son.”