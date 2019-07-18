Miranda Lambert showed a little skin to get our attention for her new single “It All Comes Out in the Wash.” Not hers, though – her hot new husband Brenden McLoughlin’s six pack. The singer shared a clip of the NYPD officer’s amazing abs while he was doing a load of laundry and captioned the video: “‘It All Comes Out In The Wash (board).'”

Then, acknowledging that yes, she’s totally using her husband’s hotness for promotional purposes, Lambert added hashtags, “#NYPD, #ihadto, #hotcop, #NEWSONG and #yourewelcome.”