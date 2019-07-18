What a Dish
Miranda Lambert showed a little skin to get our attention for her new single “It All Comes Out in the Wash.” Not hers, though – her hot new husband Brenden McLoughlin’s six pack. The singer shared a clip of the NYPD officer’s amazing abs while he was doing a load of laundry and captioned the video: “‘It All Comes Out In The Wash (board).'”
Then, acknowledging that yes, she’s totally using her husband’s hotness for promotional purposes, Lambert added hashtags, “#NYPD, #ihadto, #hotcop, #NEWSONG and #yourewelcome.”
Prime Time Promo
Kelly Ripa kindly reminded her Instagram followers to tune in to watch Riverdale, the CW series her husband Mark Consuelos stars on, but you might not have made it to the text after seeing the photo.
You can tell Ripa still has the hots for her hubby from her caption, which enthusiastically concludes with, “🔥🔥🔥🔥 #daddy(sexiest man alive EVERY YEAR! Year after year!)”
Knock Out
“Happy Valentine’s Day to this KO,” Courtney Lopez captioned this photo of her husband, Mario, looking absolutely ripped in a boxing gym.
“Damn….that’s my husband,” she concluded her note, as her Instagram followers in the comments echoed her sentiment with heart-eyes and shocked-face emojis.
Birthday Babe
Sofia Vergara used her husband’s birthday as an opportunity to celebrate her man and to show off his undeniable good looks.
“You r amazing! 🎈🎈🎈Your passion for life and for everything u do is inspiring !! To many more with u!! Happy bday!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉❤️,” the actress wrote, as she gushed over her hottie hubby.
Birthday Suit
Fans got a revealing glimpse at former NFL player Eric Decker’s post-pro athlete life courtesy of his wife, Jessie James Decker. “#Retirement,” she captioned the NSFW pic of her hubby lounging outdoors in nothing but a strategically placed towel.
No Man Left Behind
Even after 20 years of marriage, Victoria and David Beckham still know how to keep things fresh and flirty. On a joint trip overseas, the fashion designer stopped for a moment to admire her husband’s butt before starting their night out.
Of course, when your husband has earned PEOPLE’s 2015 Sexiest Man Alive title, you pretty much have the right to admire his behind anytime you want.
Beach (Dad)Bod
In the midst of parenting three kids under the age of seven with husband Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson still has time to admire her hubby’s smokin’ hot dad bod. “Babe Alert,” she captioned an Instagram post of Johnson holding a surfboard while walking along the beach in a bathsuit.
Animal Attraction
Lisa Rinna, whose Instagram bio proudly says, “Lisa Rinna Aka Mrs. Harry Hamlin,” is not shy about still being madly in love with her very attractive actor husband.
She’s dedicated cheeky posts and iconic throwbacks of Hamlin in the past, but the hottest photo has to be of this leopard-print masterpiece. Only a hunk who’s earned the title of PEOPLE’s 1987 Sexiest Man Alive could totally pull off this truly wild look.
Super Strength
Gisele has a front row seat to her hot husband Tom Brady’s workouts, including impromptu planks at the beach. The supermodel captioned the vacation photo with two red heart emojis, which for the ordinarily private couple is the equivalent of a skywriter saying “MY HUSBAND IS SEXY!”
Rub-A-Dub-Dub
Before they tied the knot in France, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas spent quality down time together, starting with dinner with friends, kissing on a bridge over the Seine River and soaking in individual claw foot bathtubs. Turner teased fans just enough by showing Jonas already in the water with his toned arms and tattoos showing. Swoooon.
Ab-sence Makes the Heart Grow Fonder
“Take me back 😍,” singer Faith Hill captioned this shirtless photo of husband Tim McGraw, hanging from the side of a boat with a clear view of his rock-hard abs glistening in the sun.
Husband Ab-preciation Post
“Found this one from when we first started to date!! 💚💛,” Camila Alves wrote of her husband Matthew McConaughey, who was also named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive back in 2005. The two are seen cuddled up at a party with Alves embracing a very tan and shirtless McConaughey.