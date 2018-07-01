'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks' Ex-Wife Celebrates 'Divorce Party' at Las Vegas Strip Club

Melissa Meeks is all about that single life.

While her ex-husband, the “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks, does daddy duty, Melissa headed to Las Vegas to throw a “divorce party” (and a few singles at strippers) at the Crazy Horse 3 strip club.

Melissa, who finalized her divorce from Jeremy Meeks in early June, celebrated her unhitched lifestyle by sipping Ciroc and tossing a few dollar bills at the topless dancers.

“I feel like I’m rediscovering myself,” she told PEOPLE before heading into the club, adding that she’s “looking forward to this new chapter” in her life.

Bryan Steffy/WireImage

The previous chapter didn’t end well, as her ex left her to begin a very public romance with Topshop heiress Chloe Green.

“I’m single and ready to mingle,” Melissa said. “I’m there, 100 percent.”

On Saturday, though, memories of her ex where present: As she sat at her VIP table with her sister in tow, the words “free at last” hung above her. Also, shortly after arriving at the strip club, she was presented with a cake shaped like handcuffs, a clear reference to her ex. The words “Ex Con 2 Ex Wife” were also on the cake platter.

Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Despite all the ex bravado, Melissa and Jeremy have an open line of communication now, but only because they share a 9-year-old son, Jeremy Jr.

“We’re on good terms for the sake of my son, and that’s really all that’s important,” she said.

Melissa Meeks/Instagram

But asked if she had a message for Jeremy, she said, “absolutely not.”

To say Melissa is a bit of a scorned ex would be fair, especially considering she stood by Jeremy while he was incarcerated.

Melissa Meeks/Instagram

“It’s definitely been a lot of ups and downs,” she said, “but I feel like it’s all part of a life experience and I’m trying to come into my own and it’s just exciting.”

She continued, “That part of my life is a closed chapter, and now I’m ready to basically write the new chapter in my life right now. There were definitely parts of that past chapter that were amazing and definitely parts that were not so amazing, but the future is to be told.”