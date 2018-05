John Lee Hooker is returning $20,000 he received as part of his Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rhythm & Blues Foundation. “I’m very honored to receive this award, and I’m glad to be part of helping out by returning the funds from this award to help those who need the help right now,” the 81-year-old Hooker said before a Thursday night gala in Southern California. The foundation provides emergency assistance to needy artists. Northwest Airlines sponsors the award and contributes the money.