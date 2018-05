From Colton & Jeff to Luann & Tom: Hollywood's Shortest Marriages Ever

Six months after they tied the knot, Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham’s marriage appears to be over. TMZ reported in May 2018 that Haynes filed for divorce in Los Angeles.

Rumors about the pair went into overdrive a few days earlier after the Arrow actor deleted several recent photos of him and Leatham from his Instagram feed. Haynes also dropped the word “husband” from his bio, as well as his hyphenated married name, Haynes-Leatham.