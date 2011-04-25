Hollywood's First Mother's Day Club

From Amy Adams to Elizabeth Banks, see which celeb moms are celebrating their first Mother's Day
By Shanelle Rein-olowokere Updated January 25, 2022 02:08 PM

TIFFANI THIESSEN

The White Collar actress wasted no time getting back to work after welcoming Harper Renn on June 15. Though she joked recently, "I'm a walking zombie, and I think I’m going to be like that for a while," Thiessen got busy launching a baby home decor collection – PetitNest, which was inspired by the process of designing her daughter's nursery.

AMY ADAMS

The best thing about becoming mom to Aviana Olea? Relaxation. "Oddly enough, I'm more relaxed," The Fighter star revealed last December. "I think she calms me down. She was born mellow. So I roll with her punches, she's great!"

DANICA MCKELLAR

The former Wonder Years actress had a big secret before giving birth to son Draco last September: She was 11 weeks pregnant during her revealing photo shoot for Maxim! "I wasn’t really showing yet, but I couldn't suck in my stomach," she told WebMd.

ELIZABETH BANKS

What a happy surprise! After successfully keeping her baby news under the radar for months, the 30 Rock actress shocked everyone by Tweeting that she had welcomed a son – Felix! – on March 30. "After years of trying to get pregnant, exploring the range of fertility treatments, all unsuccessful, our journey led us to gestational surrogacy," wrote Banks on her blog.

MIRANDA KERR

When not out flaunting her amazing post-baby body in curve-hugging dresses and barely-there bikinis, the model spends all her time with new son Flynn, who was born on Jan. 6.

RACHEL DRATCH

Not only was Dratch's pregnancy a surprise, so was her delivery! "I went for a routine visit and they said my fluid was low," she revealed to PEOPLE. "It was a month in advance, so I didn't even have a bag packed! I had to go in that night. It was a big shock."

ALANIS MORISSETTE

The singer is having a hard time containing her happiness (and gratitude!) since welcoming son Ever Imre on Christmas Day. "Ever has cracked open a door in my heart that I had been dusting off for years in anticipation of this kind of opportunity to love," shared Morissette on her Facebook page.

KAITLIN OLSON

It's definitely been "Always Sunny" for the actress since welcoming Axel Lee last September. But that hasn't stopped Olson from cracking a few jokes at her son's expense. "Axel...doesn't necessarily lend itself to a nickname because his name is already as cool as [s---]. But we're thinking Chooch."

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE

After giving birth to daughter Sadie Grace on Jan. 27, the Hall Pass actress was overwhelmed by her feelings of love. "I felt my heart literally open up for the first time and like wrap itself around her. It was profound," Applegate told PEOPLE. "And I'm more in love with her every minute of the day."

ALI LARTER

What does Larter love most about new son Theodore? His laugh! "He just started having these fits of giggles, and it's amazing," the actress told PEOPLE recently. "My child laughing is pure joy."

