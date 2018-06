Split Decision: Breakups of the Year

Just days before Christmas in 2012, Real Housewives of New York City‘s Frankel and Hoppy announced they were parting ways after nearly three years of marriage. The couple, who are parents to daughter Bryn, 5, are currently finalizing property negotiations. Looking back on their relationship, the Skinnygirl mogul says she had an instinct that her marriage would end in divorce. “I could feel it, but I intellectualized it,” she recently said. “People are always talking about, ‘Do I go with my head or my heart?’ Go with your gut.”