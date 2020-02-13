13 Pairs of Celebrity Gal Pals You Wish You Could Invite to Your Galentine's Day Party

Dream Galentine's Date: Asking literally every question about Game of Thrones and making ridiculous videos for Instagram.

Why They Deserve an Invite: The women, who played sisters on Game of Thrones for an entire decade, developed a friendship that didn't end with the show.

In fact, Maisie served as Sophie's bridesmaid when she wed Joe Jonas in July 2019. The pair also have matching Thrones-themed tattoos of the date they booked the acting gig on their arms.

Turner has said of their bond, "Maisie and I have the purest form of true, true friendship. She's been my rock. We are kind of the only two people who know what it feels like to go through this very scenario from pretty much the same background, and ending up where we are and kind of finding ourselves as we go. I think that's why people respond so well to our friendship, I guess. They see the true, pure love between us."