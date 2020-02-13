13 Pairs of Celebrity Gal Pals You Wish You Could Invite to Your Galentine's Day Party
"What's Galentine's Day? Oh, it's only the best day of the year"
Maisie Williams & Sophie Turner
Dream Galentine's Date: Asking literally every question about Game of Thrones and making ridiculous videos for Instagram.
Why They Deserve an Invite: The women, who played sisters on Game of Thrones for an entire decade, developed a friendship that didn't end with the show.
In fact, Maisie served as Sophie's bridesmaid when she wed Joe Jonas in July 2019. The pair also have matching Thrones-themed tattoos of the date they booked the acting gig on their arms.
Turner has said of their bond, "Maisie and I have the purest form of true, true friendship. She's been my rock. We are kind of the only two people who know what it feels like to go through this very scenario from pretty much the same background, and ending up where we are and kind of finding ourselves as we go. I think that's why people respond so well to our friendship, I guess. They see the true, pure love between us."
Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps
Dream Galentine's Date: Attending an awards show together, obviously!
Why They Deserve an Invite: The pair met on the set of Dawson's Creek 20 years ago and have been besties ever since. Busy is the godmother of Williams' daughter (whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger) and Philipps stayed with her friend following his death in 2008.
Philipps is Williams' forever plus-one to award shows and premieres. She told PEOPLE in 2016, "I'm so in love with her. She's proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That's the love of my life right there."
Busy said of her friendship with Michelle, "My friendship with Michelle has stood the test of time, and we've been together through many different versions of our lives. I love her as deeply as I love almost anyone."
Adele & Jennifer Lawrence
Dream Galentine's Date: Obviously hitting up a gay bar in N.Y.C. and playing drinking games.
Why They Deserve an Invite: The Hollywood besties met at the 2013 Academy Awards, a moment that Lawrence recounted when she wrote an essay for TIME in 2016.
"I remember sneaking backstage while she performed 'Skyfall,' trying to squeeze a ball gown past a pile of ropes and cables just to get a little closer. See her from another angle as if to peek behind the Great Oz's curtain," Lawrence wrote.
Lawrence wrote of her pal, "...what you don't see is what a wonderful mother she is. What a wonderful partner and friend she is. That she makes her son's Halloween costumes. Adele is a gift, an international treasure, but she's also sweet, funny, intelligent and beautiful."
It's not all personal essays for the friends, they're also about having a good time. In March 2019, they shocked N.Y.C. bar-goers when they showed up to a gay bar, Pieces, and played drinking games together and with the patrons. Adele was also present for J. Law's wedding to Cooke Maroney in October 2019.
Amy Poehler, Tina Fey & Maya Rudolph
Dream Galentine's Date: Sitting around and basking in each other's hilarity.
Why They Deserve an Invite: The trio met while starring on Saturday Night Live and, TBH are major best friend goals.
Rudolph has said of their friendship and collaborations on films like Wine Country, "I'm very lucky that over the years I have had these women in my life - when we first started, we were working at SNL in our 20s and 30s, and in a lot of ways, we were kids. I moved to New York City right before September 11. I was a single gal working crazy hours. I didn't know how to take care of myself, and I learned a lot from these women."
Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston & Lisa Kudrow
Dream Galentine's Date: Watching reruns of Friends and begging them to dish about a possible reunion.
Why They Deserve an Invite: These Friends are actually friends IRL. The women, who played besties and roommates, are constantly reuniting and posting the evidence on Instagram.
In November 2019, Aniston was honored with the Artists Inspiration Award at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 4th annual Patron of the Artists Awards, and her pals were the ones to present her with her award.
"We're not the only ones who know Jen is a remarkable person. We all love her because she's truly, she radiates warmth and joy and humor and love," Cox said of Aniston.
"They have really leaned on each other," an insider previously told PEOPLE. A show source added that even when the former costars are separated, "they follow each other's lives. The fact that they have been there for each other in happy and in sad times says a lot."
Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini
Dream Galentine's Date: Sitting around and gabbing while Ben Affleck makes dinner.
Why They Deserve an Invite: Remini says that it was Lopez's ex-husband, then boyfriend, Marc Anthony who introduced the pair. At the time, Remini made a joke about Lopez being too pretty, saying, "Why the f--- are you so f---ing beautiful," she told Entertainment Tonight.
"And we fell in love right there," Lopez said.
"It was one of those instant chemistry things, where you just feel like, 'I love this person. I love being around this person. This person makes me laugh,'" Lopez said of her pal. "She's cool and we also have very similar upbringings. That's why we work well together."
Julianne Hough & Nina Dobrev
Dream Galentine's Date: A boozy brunch where you can recreate the photos Julianne took of Nina when she was hospitalized and loopy.
Why They Deserve an Invite: Hough and Dobrev were introduced to each other by their hair stylist and immediately became pals.
In a joint interview with PEOPLE in 2018, Dobrev said, ""It feels like we met when we were 2 years old, because I feel like I have known you my entire life. We are goofy, we like to laugh, we like to play with our dogs and hang out and watch movies and get ready together and go places together. We just like to be around each other. I can only speak for myself, but Julianne is such a positive, awesome person. She has an infectious energy that you just want to be around, so selfishly I am just trying to get a little bit of her energy transferred to me."
The admiration is mutual. Hough says of her bestie, "We're like yin and yang - like same thing with Nina - you also have an infectious energy. You're always the person that's inclusive of everybody and always making sure everybody is having fun, and we're like a spontaneous combustion of energy when we're together, at least we think so."
Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner
Dream Galentine's Date: Learning the perfect model walk.
Why They Deserve an Invite: Jenner was there for Baldwin's September 2019 nuptials to Justin Bieber, and helped throw her pal a bachelorette party. They've been friends for quite some time, but Jenner told Elle that she actually stole her from her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.
She said, "She was actually best friends with Kylie, and I was good friends with her cousin Ireland [Alec Baldwin's daughter]. Hailey lived in New York, and whenever we were there, we would hang out with her." But then, oh-so-dramatically and at New York Fashion Week nonetheless, she "stole Hailey from Kylie. From then on, she was my homie. At first, Kylie was mad; I had to bring them back together and be like, 'No, it's okay, guys.' But it's all good; that's our love story."
Drew Barrymore & Cameron Diaz
Dream Galentine's Date: Finding out why Barrymore nicknamed Diaz "Auntie Poo Poo."
Why They Deserve an Invite: The pair first met in the '80s while Barrymore was working at a coffee shop that Diaz frequented, but it wasn't until they starred alongside each other in the 2002 Charlie's Angels film that they became BFFs.
They both served as bridesmaids for each other when they each got married - Drew married Will Kopelman in 2012 and Cameron med Benji Madden in 2015 - and Diaz was there for her friend when she went through a divorce in 2016.
"We're like more than best friends, she's my sister," Barrymore told ET in July 2018. "We have much more of that kind of relationship; we're very honest with each other. We push each other. And we've had the majority of our lives spent side by side, really going through what real life is, which is an everyday high and low, and we just have each other's backs."
Meghan Markle & Serena Williams
Dream Galentine's Date: A hike in California (with Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet of course) followed by actually learning how to play tennis while Alexis and Olympia Ohanian cheer us on.
Why They Deserve an Invite: The Duchess of Sussex became friends with the G.O.A.T. when they teamed up for the 2014 DirecTV Beach Bowl.
Markle wrote of her friendship with Williams on her now-deleted website, The Tig. "We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff. So began our friendship."
That wasn't all that Markle had to say about her tennis-pro bestie. "She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was traveling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down to earth chick I was able to grab lunch with just a couple weeks ago in Toronto."
Markle continued, "We are both the same age, have a penchant for hot sauces, and adore fashion, but what connects us more than those things is perhaps our belief in exceeding expectations-our endless ambition."
Williams was present for Markle's wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, and threw her bestie a baby shower in N.Y.C. before the arrival of her son, Archie.
After Wimbledon in 2019, Williams told reporters of her pal, "Any time I see her name attached to anything, I don't read it. She couldn't be a better friend to me. Low moments, high moments, she's always there, and that's all I want to be to her."
Chrissy Teigen & Kim Kardashian
Perfect Galentine's Date: Heading to Waffle House in evening attire.
Why They Deserve an Invite: The pair have been friends for a decade, having met in 2010 through Teigen's husband John Legend and Kardashian's ex Kanye West.
Chrissy and John were at Kimye's Italian nuptials (Kim had to miss Chrissy's 2013 wedding because she had just given birth to daughter North), and have attended countless Kardashian bashes since.
Eva Longoria & Victoria Beckham
Dream Galentine's Date: Perfecting Victoria's leggy Instagram pose.
Why They Deserve an Invite: The pair met when Beckham made the move across the pond to Los Angeles in 2007, and have been friends ever since.
Victoria was the official witness at her pal's 2016 wedding to José Antonio Bastón and Eva is the godmother to Victoria's youngest child, Harper.
The women and their families spent the Holidays together this year, with Eva captioning a photo of the pair, "Here's to wishing everyone deep friendships that span over years and years!"
Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift
Perfect Galentine's Date: Writing a song about an ex and scream-singing it after a few glasses of wine.
Why They Deserve an Invite: This dynamic duo have been pals for over a decade.
They met, according to Selena, because they were both dating Jonas brothers. Taylor was dating Joe Jonas and Selena was dating his younger brother Nick. "It was the best thing we got out of those relationships," she joked.
In 2009, Selena told Seventeen, "Every single problem I ever have is healable by Taylor Swift. If ever I have an issue, Taylor has gone through it, because she's older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers. And what I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story and Prince Charming and soul mates. Because of her, I haven't lost faith. We literally talk every day."
Now, the gal pals are stronger than ever. They've performed together on stage, accompanied each other on the red carpet and lipsynced to each other's performances from the audience.