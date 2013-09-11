Holly Madison Marries Pasquale Rotella

Hugh Hefner's former Girl Next Door tied the knot with her fiancé in Disneyland on Tuesday

Holly Madison is now the wife next door!

Hugh Hefner’s former girlfriend married her fiancé, Pasquale Rotella, in a fairytale ceremony Tuesday at California’s Disneyland before 150 guests, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Bridget Marquardt and former Playboy model/former Las Vegas headliner Lara Croft served as bridesmaids.

Madison – who starred on the E! Series Girls Next Door, alongside Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt – posted a photo on Twitter on Monday that showed her and Pasquale holding their marriage license.

“We did it!” the 33-year-old announced. “Last wedding prep item taken off the checklist – we went and got our marriage license this morning.”

The couple, who’ve been dating since 2011 and are parents to daughter Rainbow Aurora, 6 months, became engaged in June.

Shortly after Rotella proposed atop a Ferris wheel with an 18-carat yellow diamond ring, Madison, 33, told the Las Vegas Sun‘s Robin Leach that they’d set the date of Sept. 10 for their “white church ceremony,” adding that with her new baby and the man of her dreams, “Life is complete.”