There was big love for Dr. Jennifer Arnold and her husband Bill Klein, stars of TLC’s The Little Couple, who opened their hearts and adopted a 3-year-old boy with dwarfism from China after their birth surrogate suffered a miscarriage last March.

American Idol judge Nicki Minaj’s dramatic cover for Elle magazine drew wows after the singer tossed her signature hot pink lipstick and spider lashes for a dramatic make-under photo shoot that she said made her feel “naked.”

Readers were not happy to learn that Demi Moore, 50, is seeking spousal support in her divorce from Two and a Half Men star Ashton Kutcher, 35, who has reportedly sparked jealousy by dating Mila Kunis, 29, after their split.

Amanda Bynes, whose past legal woes include two hit-and-run charges, turned heads and drew sympathy this week by debuting an over-the-top makeover, including long curly hair, spiked fingernails and cheek piercings.

Former Playboy Bunny and Girls Next Door star Holly Madison is full of joy over the birth of her new baby girl with boyfriend Pasquale Rotella, but she drew laughs from readers after revealing a hippy-trippy name for her first child: Rainbow Aurora Rotella, named for one of Madison’s childhood schoolmates.