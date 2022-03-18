After two years of subdued festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stars were again happy to take part in the colorful celebration that marks the start of spring

Holi 2022: See How the Stars Are Celebrating

The Festival of Colors is here!

March 18 marks Holi, the annual festival that celebrates the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Observed predominantly in South Asia, Holi is recognized as the country's most vivid and joyous festival, celebrated annually around the end of February or early March in correspondence with the Hindu calendar's month of Phalguna. Typically spanning two days, the eve of the Hindu holiday is when traditions commence, but the actual day of Holi is the most anticipated due to the fun that ensues.

And this year celebrities were more than happy to partake in the fun, with several posting joyous photos and reels of their family festivities.

Akshay Kumar

The Bollywood star posted a video of himself happily throwing the bright powders associated with the day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Indian actress Khan shared a photo of herself with her little one on the beach, writing, "On holi we build sandcastles ♥️"

Lilly Singh

The former A Little Late host used her platform to colorfully promote her Lilly's Library book club, which works to highlight South Asian stories, according to the star.

Deepika Padukone

Hindi film star Padukone marked the day by sharing a beautiful bouquet of flowers to followers.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The actress and entrepreneur shared an absolutely adorable video of her loved ones tossing flower petals, accompanied by a meaningful caption:

"May all your worries and grief burn away in the Holika fire.

It is the season of new beginnings, a new harvest, a new moon, and a new zeal for life… May you be showered with all the colours of happiness and love. Happy Holi to you and your dear ones!"

Sarita Choudhury

Sarita Choudhury Credit: Sarita Choudhury/Instagram