Watch This If You Never Want to Feel Holiday Stress Again

Just like it’s never too early to start decorating for the holidays, it’s never too early to start planning how you might navigate some potentially awkward social situations. For those people already nervous about meeting a significant other’s parents over Thanksgiving dinner or downing a glass of wine in front of a boss, we’ve got you covered. People Now invited lifestyle expert (and NSFW-ish writer) Maria Del Russo on to walk through every scenario you’re sweating over, from what to wear for that fateful family meeting to how to deal if you see an ex out and about at a holiday party (don’t get caught under the mistletoe, first of all). If you’re already planning for gifts or tips, Del Russo has thoughts on that too (and we’ve got gift wrap tips to go with). With her advice (and these fun ideas from celebrities), you’ll be all set to celebrate the holidays without having to dip into the eggnog early. Ready to fa-la-la with the best of them? Lifetime’s Christmas movie marathon just kicked off.

