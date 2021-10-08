The bilingual pop star, who launched her music career in 2018, is releasing her debut EP in early October — and she hopes the lead single, "SOLA," will be a breakup anthem this fall.

The Dominican-Colombian singer sings in Spanish on the track, which blends R&B with elements of pop and reggaeton.

"I'm so proud to be Latinx," she told PEOPLE. "We're extremely passionate and lively human beings. I want to spread love and give people a performance they'll never forget."