Hilton, Salomon End Sex-Tape Legal Battle

The legal battle between Paris Hilton and ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon over their infamous 2001 sex tape is officially settled.

A Los Angeles judge has tossed out The Simple Life star’s $30 million invasion of privacy lawsuit against an Internet company that distributed the video, reports Reuters.

The suit against Panama City, Fla.-based Kahatani Ltd. was dismissed on Friday for reasons that were not explained in court documents. In taking her original legal action, Hilton, 22, claimed that the 45-minute videotape had been “intended only for personal use.”

New York’s Daily News reported that the suit was settled with Hilton agreeing to accept a cut of the profits from the distribution of the tape. Red Light District Video, a suburban Los Angeles adult-film production company, reportedly snapped up distribution rights from Salomon in April, and the company released the film under the title One Night in Paris.

Hilton’s attorneys could not be reached for comment. Salomon’s lawyer, Martin Singer, confirmed the settlement to the Daily News but declined to discuss “the terms of the arrangement.”

Salomon has consequently dropped a lawsuit that accused Hilton and her representatives of defaming him. The Daily News also reports that, in addition to her reputed percentage of the profits, Salomon and Red Light District Video agreed to pay the hotel heiress more than $400,000.