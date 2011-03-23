Hillary Rodham Clinton (Almost) Ready to Leave High-Profile Life

Of all the titles Hillary Rodham Clinton has worn – First Lady, U.S. Senator, Presidential candidate – the one she bears now, Secretary of State, is the most challenging.

But in two years, Clinton will happily trade her high-profile title for a more modest one, like “Closet Cleaner,” she says.

“I’ve been on the highest tightrope of American and global politics. In two years it will be 20 years,” Clinton, 63, tells PEOPLE in an interview for the new issue. “I want to do other things,” she adds, saying she plans to step down when President Obama’s first term ends in January 2013 and not seek any other public office.

In just 15 months of heading the State Department, Clinton has already out-traveled the 64 men and two women who came before her, logging, as of this week, 492,646 air miles to 80 countries, with a total of 1,075 hours spent in flight.

So where will she travel first when she gets to be simply a tourist? “Oh, I want to go home first,” she says with a laugh, “catch up on mundane things like sleep and cleaning closets.”

For much more from Secretary Clinton and an insider’s look at her high-stakes travel through the Middle East – including a peek inside her carry-on bag – pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday