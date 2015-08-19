Hillary Clinton Wishes Bill a Happy 69th Birthday with Cute Throwback Photo

Hillary Clinton is hot on the campaign trail but she took some time out on Wednesday to wish husband Bill Clinton a happy 69th birthday.

The presidential candidate took to her Instagram to post a sweet throwback photo of her and Bill as a young couple. In the black and white snap, which Hillary captioned, “Double tap to wish this guy a happy birthday,” the pair are staring into each other’s eyes and smiling widely. It’s unclear where or when the photo was taken but Bill’s shaggy hair and wide-lapel blazer look very ’70s.

Hillary, 67, also posted the same photo on her Facebook page, with the caption, “Happy birthday to this guy.”

The former president kicked off his birthday festivities Tuesday night when family and friends (including Jon Bon Jovi!) gathered for a birthday bash at the Blue Parrot bar and restaurant in East Hampton.

The following day, loved ones took to social media to send Bill birthday wishes, including daughter Chelsea Clinton and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Wishing my dad @billclinton a very happy birthday! Hope you’ll sign his card before tonight! http://t.co/PEyJ7xeVNQ — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 19, 2015

Happy birthday President @BillClinton – a respected global leader and a great friend. pic.twitter.com/winDEgSurz — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) August 19, 2015

Happy birthday to my former boss, current friend and forever mentor: @billclinton — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) August 19, 2015

Happy birthday, Mr. President!