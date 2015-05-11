The mother-daughter duo joined their spouses for dinner Sunday in N.Y.C.

Chelsea Clinton spent her very first Mother’s Day since becoming a mom with another special lady in her life: her own mother.

Clinton, who gave birth to daughter Charlotte last September, was spotted out with mom Hillary Clinton Sunday in New York City.

The 2016 presidential candidate took a break from the campaign trail to join Chelsea for a Mother’s Day dinner. The former secretary of state and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, met Chelsea and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, at their Manhattan apartment before heading out to dinner.

Hillary Clinton has enjoyed a close relationship with Chelsea over the years, and the new mom said her mother was eager to take on her new role as grandmother.

“It’s really sweet how my mom is just so clearly happy being a grandma,” she told PEOPLE in January. “I know she’s going to be a great grandma, whatever other choices she makes in her life.”