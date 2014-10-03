Hillary Clinton Shares Advice for Granddaughter Charlotte

"Learn from your mistakes and your failures," the former Secretary of State says. "Be kind. Try to find a time for kindness every single day"

Hillary Clinton can joke about all the sexist scrutiny of her hairstyles, but the former Secretary of State (and maybe 2016 presidential candidate) seems to enjoy one look that’s been drawing attention: “Grandmother Glow.”

At a women’s conference in Miami Thursday, someone in the audience called out “You look beautiful!” as Clinton took the stage.

Wide-eyed and beaming at the compliment, she replied, “Ohhhhhh, wow! I think it’s a grandmother glow. I’m very new at it, but I highly recommend it.”

As for baby Charlotte – Clinton’s first grandchild, who was born Sept. 26 to daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky – the proud grandma could only do what grandmas do: brag.

Charlotte is “doing great,” said Clinton. “She is the most perfect, most beautiful, smartest 5-day-old you will ever meet.”

At the close of her speech about the empowerment of women and girls worldwide, one of Clinton’s passion projects with Chelsea, the former first lady and U.S. senator was asked about the advice she’ll someday give Charlotte.

“One is to do the very best you can at everything you do but learn from your mistakes and your failures.” Clinton, 66, told the crowd. “Second, be kind. Try to find a time for kindness every single day.”

And while she weighs whether or not to run once more for the White House, a decision she’s said she’ll make early next year, Clinton had this added advice for her granddaughter: “Find something you are passionate about, that you love to do. And again, pursue it.”

