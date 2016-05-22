Donald Trump released his personal financial disclosure earlier in the week, but has not yet unveiled his income tax returns

Hillary Clinton Says Donald Trump Must Release Income Tax Returns to Prove His Purported 'Level of Success'

The former Secretary of State told NBC News’ Chuck Todd during a Meet the Press interview on Sunday that by not releasing his returns, Trump is failing to prove “that he actually has the level of success he claims to have.”

Trump previously said he wouldn’t reveal his tax returns, charging that it’s “none of your business.”

“I fight very hard to pay as little tax as possible,” he said in May, noting that the returns would be available to the public once an IRS audit is complete. (Trump has previously said that he thought that the tax rate on the top 1% of income earners – himself included – should go up.)

The billionaire businessman did, however, file his personal financial disclosure report earlier in the week, calling it “the largest in the history of the FEC.”

Clinton told Todd that Trump’s two returns that have been made public show that he hasn’t paid “a penny in income taxes.”

“And yet he goes around talking about make America great. You know, that means paying for our military. That means paying for our roads. That means paying for the VA,” she said. “If you’ve got someone running for president who’s afraid to release his tax returns because it will expose the fact that he pays no federal income tax, I think that’s a big problem.”