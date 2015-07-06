Hillary Clinton Leaves Touching Comment on Facebook Photo About Boy's Struggle with Homosexuality

Hillary Clinton took a break from campaigning and Instagramming on Friday to reach out to a young boy through the Humans of New York Facebook page.

Humans of New York is a popular photo blog which features Brandon Stanton’s candid shots of people in New York City, along with their personal stories, quotes and memories.

On July 3, Stanton posted a photo of a dejected and teary-eyed boy staring at the ground while sitting on a city stoop. The caption that accompanies the photo is a quote from the unidentified child, which reads, “I’m homosexual and I’m afraid about what my future will be and that people won’t like me.”

The shot has received an outpouring of support, with thousands of people sharing the boy’s photo and leaving uplifting comments. Among the strangers to offer kind words to the child: 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who wrote a comment on the picture shortly after it was posted.

Hillary Clinton's Facebook comment

Ellen DeGeneres also reached out, leaving her own loving and sincere message.

Ellen DeGeneres' Facebook comment

Hopefully these kinds words, and those left by thousands of others, will reach the boy and let him know that he is growing up in a world where #LoveWins.