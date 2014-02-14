Hilary Duff Shows Off Her #ModernFamily Vacation

No, she’s not starring on Modern Family – Hilary Duff is just showing off her own unconventional brood.

The actress/singer, 26, posted a cozy Instagram from her tropical vacation Friday. Her travel buddies? Son Luca, 22 months, and husband Mike Comrie, 33. The two announced their split in January, but it looks like the Lizzie McGuire child star is keeping her promise of an amicable relationship.

“#modernfamily #vacation #juicypear,” Duff captioned the family photo, in which little Luca digs into a fruit as he is held by Comrie, who keeps Duff wrapped under his arm.

The family also hit the beach, where Duff wrote a romantic message (“Happy Valentines Day”) in the sand, according to an earlier Instagram.

Duff and Comrie wed in August 2010. Their separation shocked fans, but they vowed to co-parent their son.

“They remain best friends and will continue to be in each other’s lives,” Duff’s rep told PEOPLE at the time.

RELATED: Ex-tra Close Celeb Exes