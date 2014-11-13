Hilary Duff on Relationships and Her New Life

The singer says she and her ex maintain a strong relationship

Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie are still trying to figure it all out.

The pair separated in January but remain friends – they have since vacationed together and were photographed holding hands on Halloween. The singer says she and the former hockey pro are still working out what will make them the happiest.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We have a 2-year-old together. We love each other. Obviously it wasn’t a rash decision that we made. We really are just trying to figure out how we are the most happy – whether together or apart – and we’re doing it as lovingly as possible,” Duff, 27, tells Health in its December issue, on newsstands Friday.

Son Luca is one motivating factor, but Duff and Comrie clearly have a tight bond.

“We would hang out without Luca; we think it’s important to keep a strong relationship no matter if we’re married or not married,” she says. “And we love our son. We both want to fight for happiness.”

Want more stories like this?

Sign up for our newsletter and other special offers:

Thank you for signing up!