Hilary Duff & Mike Comrie Share Steak, Ice Cream – and a Whole Chicken – over Dinner
Credit: Denis Castro/Beverly News
Mom-to-be Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie ordered a ton of food with friends during a night out at Bagatelle in L.A. The two, who arrived separately, were affectionate with each other, sharing some light kisses at the table.
As for dinner: Duff got a recommendation from a waiter, opting for the butternut squash gratin, which she loved. She and her hubby also shared a 26 oz. steak, as well as a whole chicken, which everyone at the table ate. And for dessert: a large ice cream sundae for the table.
Comrie seemed to dote on Duff all night, a source says, noting that he escorted her back and forth to the bathroom and telling her she looked beautiful all night.