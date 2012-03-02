Hilary Duff & Mike Comrie Share Steak, Ice Cream – and a Whole Chicken – over Dinner

Mom-to-be Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie ordered a ton of food with friends during a night out at Bagatelle in L.A. The two, who arrived separately, were affectionate with each other, sharing some light kisses at the table.

As for dinner: Duff got a recommendation from a waiter, opting for the butternut squash gratin, which she loved. She and her hubby also shared a 26 oz. steak, as well as a whole chicken, which everyone at the table ate. And for dessert: a large ice cream sundae for the table.

