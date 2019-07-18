Chris Pratt's 'Cripsy' Back, Joe Jonas' Boozy Bridge and 9 More Hilarious Celeb Honeymoon Fails

Image zoom John & Joseph Photography Inc.

Every trip has its mishaps, no matter how diligently the schedule is prepared or how much money comes out of the vacation fund. Not even these A-listers could avoid blips that derailed them from their idyllic vision of a post-wedding romantic jaunt. Fortunately for us, they maintained a sense of humor about their honeymoon mishaps, and decided to shared the hysterical tales of getaways gone wrong.

Chris Pratt‘s Not-So-Sexy Sunburn

Image zoom Chris Pratt/Instagram

Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger headed to Lanai, Hawaii, following their June 2019 nuptials. Unfortunately, the island sun was a bit much for the Guardians of the Galaxy star. “Suns out guns out. I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon #Aloe,” he joked about his intense sunburn line on Instagram.

Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley’s Awkward Run-In with Barack Obama

Robbie risked embarrassing her husband to tell her “favorite story ever” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. As she explained, she and Ackerley spent four days in a remote “shack” in Tahiti before finishing their honeymoon at a glamorous hotel.

“We get changed to go to the gym, and Tom puts on these shorts that are, like, his oldest gym shorts — and they’re tiny and they’re, like, really short and there’s nothing underneath. He gets on his bicycle to ride there and I’m like, ‘Woah! Babe, you cannot wear those shorts. I can see everything.’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, come on. Who are we going to run into? Who’s going to be here?'” Robbie recalled about arriving at the hotel looking “disgusting” after not “seeing our reflection four days.”

The couple arrived at the fitness center only to see, to their horror, DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, working away on the treadmills. “Already, Tom and I are like, ‘Oh my god,'” Robbie told the host. “I was already starstruck … And then, you’re like… ‘Have you met Obama?’ And we’re like, ‘What?’ And standing next to them is former President Barack Obama. I’m not kidding. In a gym that is tiny.”

DeGeneres confirmed that Ackerley’s shorts were strikingly small, even giving the audience a demonstration of his cringey stretch routine.

Katharine McPhee’s Tweet Blowing Up Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Spot

In an attempt to distract photographers from her and partner David Foster’s honeymoon travels, McPhee encouraged them to pay more attention to another duo who tied the knot in Europe this summer.

To the pack of paps stalking me while I’m in the middle of the ocean in Europe – Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are just two yachts over. Please focus on what truly matters. — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) July 2, 2019

“To the pack of paps stalking me while I’m in the middle of the ocean in Europe — Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are just two yachts over. Please focus on what truly matters,” she tweeted following her June 28 nuptials.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Boozy Bridge Struggles

Meanwhile, Jonas and Turner endured some struggles of their own once they reached their honeymoon destination in the Maldives. After what the Game of Thrones star called “days spent drinking watermelon daiquiris excessively,” it became a little difficult to traverse a tropical rope bridge.

“The bridge after a few 🍹 isn’t easy,” Jonas admitted in the caption of a video of his tipsy trip.

Kaley Cuoco’s Poorly Timed Surgery

Five days after marrying Karl Cook in 2018, Cuoco had a hospital “honeymoon” as she underwent shoulder surgery. “When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery,” The Big Bang Theory star captioned a photo from her hospital room.

Cook also posted some recovery photos, captioning one distressed picture of his love, “Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow … well [Kaley] yours is memorable 😳 #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon.”

Months later, the couple got to enjoy a proper, doctor-free honeymoon in Switzerland.

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello’s Crabby Pic

Vergara was presumably trying to take a sweet selfie with her new husband in the background in 2015, but ended up with a snap of him looking pretty disgruntled. “Getting selfied while trying to catch a crab on my honeymoon,” Manganiello explained in the caption.

Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer’s Tourist Photo Battles

The comedian spent her honeymoon “following [Fischer] around and getting drunk” as the chef attended cooking events in Italy. In between getting cappuccino mustaches and buying cured meats, the couple took on other travelers to get pics at popular Italian landmarks. “I was standing here first,” Schumer joked about a photo of herself huddled next to a large group of tourists at the Piazza San Marco in Venice.

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Bug Photobomb

“The face you make when you’re about to take a selfie and a big a** bug jump on your hand. Haaa #Africa #sheseenitanddidntwarnme,” the former NBA player captioned a photo from his globe-spanning 2014 honeymoon with Union.

Casey Wilson Kicked Her Honeymoon Off in a Wheelchair



Image zoom Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Wilson may have partaken in a few too many libations at her 2014 wedding with David Caspe. “I had too much to drink, I think that goes without saying, and then I fell in front of everyone. Not really face first, but on my knees, as hard as I could,” the actress said about her reception on the Today show. “Then the next day I was in a wheelchair for the start of my honeymoon.”

Wilson assured the hosts that she escaped serious injury and was ultimately “okay.”

Katherine Heigl’s Missing Passport

Image zoom Rick Diamond/Getty

The actress and hubby Josh Kelley had to make an unexpected pit stop on their way to Mexico after their 2007 Park City, Utah, wedding ceremony. A source told PEOPLE that they couldn’t fly directly to Cabo because Heigl forgot to bring her passport to the wedding, but they were on their way to the romantic vacation after a quick trip back to California.