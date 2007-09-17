The actor is "looking for love" and gets advice from his 18-year-old costar

Heroes' Masi Oka: Hayden Panettiere Is Looking Out for Me

Hayden Panettiere may be just getting over a breakup (from boyfriend Stephen Coletti), but she doesn’t need any advice from her Heroes costar Masi Oka.

“[Stephen] was a good guy,” Oka, 32, told PEOPLE during the Emmys celebrations over the weekend. “But I’m really in no place to give her advice because I’m looking for love myself and I haven’t had much luck there. I’m single and available.

“She’s the one that gives advice,” the Emmy nominee adds of his 18-year-old costar. “I remember one day we went to this premiere and I didn’t realize it was a press event and they were taking pictures and Hayden came up to me and said ‘Masi, you have a hickey! We have to cover you up!’ And I was like, ‘Whoa. I didn’t know that.’ Hayden always takes care of all of us.”

Oka, Panettiere, costar Milo Ventimiglia and the rest of the Heroes cast partied together all weekend – starting with the Emmy Nominees Reception Friday and on through Sunday night’s Emmys post-parties – with Oka and Panettiere singing and dancing to Duran Duran during the ET/PEOPLE Emmy Party at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

• With reporting by JED DREBEN and REAGAN ALEXANDER