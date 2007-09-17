Heroes' Masi Oka: Hayden Panettiere Is Looking Out for Me
The actor is "looking for love" and gets advice from his 18-year-old costar
Hayden Panettiere may be just getting over a breakup (from boyfriend Stephen Coletti), but she doesn’t need any advice from her Heroes costar Masi Oka.
“[Stephen] was a good guy,” Oka, 32, told PEOPLE during the Emmys celebrations over the weekend. “But I’m really in no place to give her advice because I’m looking for love myself and I haven’t had much luck there. I’m single and available.
“She’s the one that gives advice,” the Emmy nominee adds of his 18-year-old costar. “I remember one day we went to this premiere and I didn’t realize it was a press event and they were taking pictures and Hayden came up to me and said ‘Masi, you have a hickey! We have to cover you up!’ And I was like, ‘Whoa. I didn’t know that.’ Hayden always takes care of all of us.”
Oka, Panettiere, costar Milo Ventimiglia and the rest of the Heroes cast partied together all weekend – starting with the Emmy Nominees Reception Friday and on through Sunday night’s Emmys post-parties – with Oka and Panettiere singing and dancing to Duran Duran during the ET/PEOPLE Emmy Party at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.
• With reporting by JED DREBEN and REAGAN ALEXANDER
Who’s turning 40? Which celebs are high school dropouts? What’s hot and definitely not in fall fashion? Check out PEOPLE’s new digital magazine now!