Hendrix's Home on the Block

Ever dreamed of living like Jimi Hendrix? Well now you can. One of the late musician’s boyhood homes is up for grabs on eBay, Reuters reports. The top bid for the 900-square-foot, two-bedroom Seattle home reached $26,100 Thursday, which would be a steal in the red-hot Seattle real-estate market. The catch? The new owner will have to move the house to make room for condominiums. Hendrix’s father, Al, bought the house in 1953 when Jimi was 10 years old. The house boasts original kitchen cabinets, painted purple-hardwood floors, and a clawfoot bathtub. Also included is the original deed. Hendrix, best known for hits like “Foxy Lady,” “Purple Haze” and “All Along the Watchtower,” and his lengthy riffs on the electric guitar, performed at Woodstock and later died of a drug overdose in London in 1970 at the age of 27.