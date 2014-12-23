Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton Split
After 13 years together, Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter have split.
The couple “separated amicably earlier this year and have continued to be friends and co-parent their children,” Carter’s rep tells PEOPLE exclusively. “We would ask that you respect their privacy and that of their children during this time.”
The pair – who never married – first met when Burton, 56, directed Carter, 48, in 2001’s Planet of the Apes.
Since then, they’ve teamed up on several blockbusters, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Alice in Wonderland and Dark Shadows.
Attending the Wizarding World of Harry Potter expansion at Universal Orlando Resort in June with Burton and their two children – son Billy, 11, and daughter Nell, 7 – Carter told PEOPLE Burton simply represented “love.”
• With reporting by MICHELLE TAUBER