When Heiresses Wed: A Look at Some of the Most Incredible Weddings Ever

01 of 09 Erica Vazquez-Bacardi & Joey Depriest-Capparelli Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding Erica Vazquez-Bacardi, the daughter of rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi, married her fiancé Joey Depriest-Capparelli on March 4, 2023, in an epic wedding at the Four Seasons Resort at Walt Disney World. The bride's mother Hilda, who hosted the affair, is from the 5th generation of the Bacardi rum spirits family. Celebrity wedding and events planner David Tutera designed the 300-guest, three-day celebration and transformed the resort's Palm Ballroom into a "whimsical, magical and beautiful forest" for the bride and groom's dream "I dos." The reception took place in the grand ballroom, which was decorated with trees illuminated with speckled lighting and a custom dance floor designed to look like guests were dancing on water. Near the end of the evening, cold sparks kicked off a Cirque Performance followed by mirrored dancers and a choreographed dance performance.

02 of 09 Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Jose Villa/Shutterstock Paris Hilton married fiancé Carter Reum on Nov. 11, 2021, in an extravagant ceremony and celebration planned by Mindy Weiss and held at the former Bel Air estate of the star's late grandfather, hotelier Barron Hilton. The affair boasted celebrity guests, an extensive menu and multiple dresses — two designed by Oscar de La Renta and one by Ghalia Lav. During the reception, Demi Lovato performed for the newlyweds, singing a rendition of "I Will Always Love You" that got a standing ovation from the crowd. Guests dined on appetizers that included a caviar station, tuna tartare and oysters Rockefeller — torched to order. Throughout the night, party-goers sipped Moët & Chandon champagne and heard speeches from Steve Wynn, Hilton's dad Richard Hilton, her sister Nicky Hilton and more. The pièce de résistance was a 6-ft.-tall cake with a crown on top that matched the box the wedding invitations came in.

03 of 09 Nicky Hilton & James Rothschild Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images A wedding fit for a queen! Nicky Hilton wed banker James Rothschild on July 10, 2015, at Kensington Palace in London. Hilton wore a long-sleeved ivory and silver guipure Valentino Haute Couture gown embellished with crystals and complemented by a cathedral-length veil. At the reception, the bride's brother Barron posted a shot on Instagram of his rose-covered, candlelit table that revealed guests began the lavish reception dinner with crab and lobster Louis with spiced tomato and horseradish dressing. Big sister Paris wrote alongside another stunning Instagram photo, "Once in awhile, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale."

04 of 09 Jennifer Gates & Nayel Nassar Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar. Jennifer Gates/Instagram They do! On Oct. 16, 2021, Jennifer Gates, the daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, wed equestrian Nayel Nassar in Westchester County, New York. The bride shared photos via Instagram and Vogue in the hours after, calling the day an "otherwordly fairytale." For her big day, held outisde on a farm with breathtaking florals all around, Gates wore a custom ivory colored long-sleeve A-line Vera Wang Haute gown. The romantic design included hand appliqué French macrame lace on the bodice, sleeves and Italian tulle skirt. She topped off the look with matching tulle chapel-length veil trimmed in hand appliqué French macrame lace. The couple's six-layer cake was covered in flowers and created by Sylvia Weinstock for Ladurée, Vogue reported.

05 of 09 Evan Lysacek & Dang Bodiratnangkura @great_est Olympic gold medalist Evan Lysacek said "I do" to love Dang Bodiratnangkura, a real estate developer in one of the most prominent families in Thailand, in December of 2019. Joining among the guests were various Thai deputy prime ministers, foreign ambassadors, dignitaries and Thai royals. "We didn't just want to welcome our guests to Thailand but give them a unique experience here in Bangkok," Bodiratnangkura told PEOPLE. "We wanted our guests to be immersed in Thai culture, music and cuisine. Our lives will always be a fusion of Thai and Western culture, which has been a major consideration in the planning of our wedding celebration." The bride wore a host of custom designer looks throughout the weekend-long affair, as well as 150-plus carats in diamonds from her family's collection.

06 of 09 Lydia Hearst & Chris Hardwick Lara Porzak Photography Lydia Hearst and Chris Hardwick tied the knot on Aug. 20, 2016, in Pasadena, California, in front of 250 guests. Hearst, daughter of actress Patty Hearst and great-granddaughter of publisher and politician William Randolph Hearst, stunned in a custom ombré gown created by good friend and designer Christian Siriano. Guests at the affair, planned by Mindy Weiss, included Connie Britton, James Corden, Vince Gilligan, Olivia Munn, Sarah Silverman, Michael Sheen, Whitney Cummings, Kumail Nanjiani, Kristen Schaal, Paul Feig, Craig Ferguson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Reggie Watts and Aisha Tyler. Florist Mark Held drew inspiration from the couple's favorite science fiction and comic book series. Red roses, Tardis blue hydrangea and Vanda orchids were just a few of the flowers that added a unique touch to the nuptials. Speaking of Tardis: the couple's centerpiece cake was modeled after the TARDIS from Doctor Who.

07 of 09 Amanda Hearst & Joachim Rønning ​ In August 2019, Lydia's cousin, Amanda Hearst, held a weekend-long wedding bash at her great-grandfather William Randolph Hearst's sprawling castle in San Simeon, California, The bride married filmmaker Joachim Rønning wearing five different designer dresses throughout the festivities, including looks by Viktor and Rolf, Oscar de la Renta (pictured) and Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. At a party celebrating the pair's union one day after the ceremony, Paris Hilton deejayed as Nicky Hilton joined the fun.

08 of 09 Beatrice Borromeo & Pierre Casiraghi JacopoR/PierreS/GC Images Pierre Casiraghi — currently 8th in line of Monaco's succession — married Italian heiress Beatrice Borromeo in July 2015 in Monaco. The civil ceremony held in Monaco's Pink Palace was attended by Pierre's uncle, Prince Albert, and the groom's mother, Princess Caroline. Afterwards, the newlyweds and their families joined more than 500 celebrants in the palace gardens for a carnival-themed garden party. One week later, they held a religious ceremony of their wedding in Italy, on the bride's family's Borromean Islands (an archipelago of three small islands and two islets in Lake Maggiore). A receptioned followed at Rocca di Borromeo di Angera — a.k.a. Borromeo Castle — a medieval fortress overlooking Lake Maggiore.