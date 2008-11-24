Heidi Montag Didn't Tell Dad About Marrying Spencer Pratt

"We just have to have another wedding here," Montag's father tells PEOPLE

Heidi Montag doesn’t usually play her cards close to the vest, but The Hills star didn’t even inform her dad about marrying boyfriend Spencer Pratt.

“I would be upset if she got married and didn’t invite me!” Bill Montag told PEOPLE Monday after reports surfaced that his daughter had eloped with Pratt in Mexico last week.

As for what to do now that the story appears true, “Then we just have to have another wedding here! he said.

On Monday, Montag told Perez Hilton that she and Pratt wed at the One & Only Palmilla Resort, just outside Cabo San Lucas. “The minute we said our vows, I couldn’t stop crying,” she said.

Montag, 22, and Pratt, 25, have chronicled their off-again, on-again (for good this time!) romance on The Hills – including a season cliffhanger about whether or not they were really engaged.

By starting a relationship with the slick Pratt, Heidi Montag ultimately set off the well-known feud with former BFF Lauren Conrad.

The couple is set to guest star on an episode of the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother in January. (The Hills is not currently in production.)