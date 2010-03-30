Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt: We're Not Splitting Up

The couple deny reports of a major rift and look forward to life after The Hills

Don’t believe the hype. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt tell PEOPLE they’re happy together and that rumors of Montag leaving the couple’s Pacific Palisades home are untrue.

“I’m not moving out,” Montag, 23, says. “I love Spencer with all my heart.” Adds Pratt, 26: “I love my wife more now than I ever thought I could.”

Not that it’s been totally smooth sailing of late. The couple’s renowned ups and downs will continue to be chronicled in the sixth and final season of MTV’s The Hills, premiering April 27.

Montag, who recently fired Pratt as her manager, even says the idea of divorcing came up, but now says, “I was being dramatic.”

She adds: “All that we’ve been through has only made us work harder at our relationship and making it better. We’ve worked through things and will continue to work on our relationship so we’re the best couple we can be. We want to fall more in love with each other every day.”

The end of The Hills might help in that regard. “I’m so excited The Hills are finally over so I won’t be edited by anyone,” Montag says. “This will be the first time people can truly see us for who we are.”

It’s finally time to move on, says Montag. “The Hills has told the story of struggle and of finding myself in L.A., so it’s time for me to hang up all the drama like fighting and divorce talk with Spencer and become the mogul I am,” she says.

For now, Montag is continuing filming Just Go With It, alongside Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. “I’m so excited to be working with Jen,” she says. “I’ve looked up to her my entire life – she’s so sexy and funny and such an amazing business woman. I’ve always been ‘Team Jen.’ ”