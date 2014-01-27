Making the Case for George Klum-y: Why They Need to Date

We know Heidi Klum will have no problem finding another man to keep her company now that she’s called it quits with bodyguard boyfriend Martin Kirsten.

But with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we’d like to set her up on a very hot date.

Enter George Clooney, who is also single. Hottest coincidence ever? (Yes.) Cupid, are you listening? (We hope so.)

It probably goes without saying, but there are at least seven reasons George Klum-y needs to happen:

1. It’s the best couple name ever

Auf Wiedersehen, Brangelina, and hell-o George Klum-y.

2. She’s got a leg-up on the competition

Heidi Klum Danny Martindale/WireImage

The various models, actresses, waitresses, blondes, brunettes and everything in between who have dated Clooney have one thing in common: the length of their legs.

3. But he’s not really her type

From left: Seal Samuel and Martin Kirsten Getty(2)

… Which could be a good thing! Klum has yet to seriously pursue an actor. Aside from Kirsten, her notable exes are an eclectic bunch – including Seal (singer), Flavio Briatore (businessman) and Ric Pipino (stylist).

4. They both have already found puppy love

George Clooney's dog Einstein and Heidi Klum with her dog Splash News Online(2) (inset: Startraks)

“He loves me. I can do no wrong,” Clooney said of his rescue pooch Einstein, who has been a constant for the actor since he rescued the dog in 2010. Bonus: He loves pampering his pooch, so we know Klum’s own furry entourage (plus her brood: Leni, 9½, Henry, 8, Johan, 7, and Lou, 4) will be in good company, too.

5. They can travel the world together

George Clooney on a boat in Lake Como, Italy Ramey

We have a feeling the German-born stunner – whose recent travels include a trip to Paradise Island, Bahamas, and Hawaii – would fit right in at Clooney’s Lake Como, Italy, villa.

6. Tina & Amy would be so pleased

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Getty

At this year’s Golden Globe Awards, Fey and Poehler shot some friendly fire at the eternal bachelor’s famed preference for, well, women with fewer gray hairs than himself. Breaking down the plot of his film Gravity, Fey deadpanned in reference to costar Sandra Bullock, “It’s the story of how George Clooney would rather float away into space and die than spend one more minute with a woman his own age.” (At 40, Klum is closer in age to 52-year-old Clooney than, say, his most recent ex-lady love, 34-year-old Stacy Keibler.)

7. They can laugh about it

Heidi Klum dressed up for Halloween 2013 Cindy Ord/Getty

Ultimately, we don’t know if they will sail off into the Lake Como sunset together. But we have a feeling Clooney’s prankster ways mixed with Klum’s sense of humor would give us all plenty to talk and/or laugh about. Mostly, we’re wondering what direction the reigning queen of Halloween would take their couples costume.