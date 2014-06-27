The Italian-style villa is set on 8 acres and features 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms

Get out your checkbook! Heidi Klum is selling her Brentwood, California, estate and it could be yours – for $25 million.

The Project Runway star has put her 12,300-square foot, 8-bedroom, 10-bath Italian-style villa on the market after an extensive renovation that transformed the 8-acre estate into a haven for her and her four children.

The grounds feature a formal rose garden, fountains, koi pond, infinity-edge pool and putting green that will appeal to adults, but there’s also a children’s playhouse and slide, secret gardens and hiking trails for the kids.

The gated property features expansive views of the ocean and the America’s Got Talent judge admits that it was what initially drew her to the property. “Sometimes I sit in the garden, drinking my coffee, looking at the Pacific, and really feel it is a little piece of Heaven,” Klum, 41, admits on the listing website for the home.

The formal dining room of the home features wood paneling from a hotel in Paris, while the library features an ornate wooden bookcase that came from Napoleon’s country home in France.

Klum bought the estate in 2010 with her then-husband Seal for $14 million and then spent a lot of time and money renovating the home and gardens.

“We worked extensively for over six months to replace every window, re-stain all the gorgeous woodwork, upgrade all the appliances and fixtures and designed dream closets,” the supermodel and businesswoman says.

The master suite upstairs features a bedroom with his and hers closets, living room, terrace with views.

“We built a master bath with views of the ocean,” Klum says, adding, “By the time we finished, the house was as incredible as its grounds and views.”

