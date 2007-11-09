Heather Mills Loses Divorce Lawyers After TV Tirade

More bad news for Heather Mills – she’s lost the legal team that was handling her multi-million-dollar divorce from Paul McCartney.

The spokesman for Mischon de Reya, which had been working with Mills for more than a year, confirmed to PEOPLE, “We are not representing her anymore.” What’s behind the split? The rep would only say, “We never talk about clients past or present.”

The news comes just a week after Mills, 39, took to the airwaves to rant about the media. Since then, she has also parted ways with her publicist.

A rep for Mills tells PEOPLE about the split, “It was agreed between them both that she would suspend her representation from the firm due to financial reasons, and that she was perfectly capable of representing herself in court as she has done on a number of occasions regarding other matters successfully.”

– Simon Perry