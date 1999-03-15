Heat on Howard

Colorado legislators passed a resolution Tuesday asking a local broadcaster to drop radio “shock jock” Howard Stern’s program after he asked on the air (a day after the shooting) if the two gunmen who slaughtered 13 people at Columbine High School had tried to have sex with female students during the attack. The Colorado state legislature demanded an apology from Stern and overwhelmingly passed a non-binding resolution asking local radio station KXPK-FM that carries Stern to stop broadcasting his program.

On Tuesday’s program on KXPK-FM Stern denied he had been insensitive and attributed the complaints about his program to competitors. “We’re getting ratings and starting to get attention,” said Stern, who insisted his comments — such as “Did those kids (the suspects) try to have sex with any of the good-looking girls?” — referred to motive.