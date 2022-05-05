Heart Monitor: Celebrity Relationship Buzz for This Week
New Couple?: Olivia Rodrigo & Zack Bia
The "Drivers License" singer, 19, may have a new muse: She was spotted with rumored beau Bia, 25, a deejay, outside N.Y.C. restaurant Bar Pitti on April 25, one day before they hit up the nearby Zero Bond social club.
Happy Anniversary: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos
"26 years with the love of my life!" the talk show host posted on Instagram May 1, commemorating her wedding anniversary with the actor. The couple, both 51, celebrated simply, with breakfast and flowers.
Anniversary Love: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson
The Oscar-winning actor and the actress-singer, both 65, celebrated 34 years of marriage on April 30. To mark the occasion, Wilson posted a photo from their 1988 wedding (below) alongside some heart emojis.
Heating Up: Kate Bosworth & Justin Long
After months of romance buzz, the actress, 39, and the actor, 43, confirmed their relationship when they shared a kiss and held hands while vacationing in Hawaii on April 22. In early April Long said he'd found "the one," though he didn't mention Bosworth by name.