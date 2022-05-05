Heart Monitor: Celebrity Relationship Buzz for This Week

Who's in a new romance and who's celebrating decades of adoration? Find out in this week's Heart Monitor
By People Staff May 05, 2022 06:14 PM
Advertisement

New Couple?: Olivia Rodrigo & Zack Bia

Credit: splash news

The "Drivers License" singer, 19, may have a new muse: She was spotted with rumored beau Bia, 25, a deejay, outside N.Y.C. restaurant Bar Pitti on April 25, one day before they hit up the nearby Zero Bond social club.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know about Zach Bia

Happy Anniversary: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

Credit: Mark Consuelos/Instagram

"26 years with the love of my life!" the talk show host posted on Instagram May 1, commemorating her wedding anniversary with the actor. The couple, both 51, celebrated simply, with breakfast and flowers.

RELATED: Look Back on Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Sweetest Moments!

Anniversary Love: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Oscar-winning actor and the actress-singer, both 65, celebrated 34 years of marriage on April 30. To mark the occasion, Wilson posted a photo from their 1988 wedding (below) alongside some heart emojis.

Credit: Rita Wilson/Instagram

RELATED: Inside Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Long Love Story

Heating Up: Kate Bosworth & Justin Long

Credit: backgrid

After months of romance buzz, the actress, 39, and the actor, 43, confirmed their relationship when they shared a kiss and held hands while vacationing in Hawaii on April 22. In early April Long said he'd found "the one," though he didn't mention Bosworth by name.

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com