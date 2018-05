The Sources: Liam Payne, Lou Teasdale and James Corden

We’re sure you’ve spent many a sleepless night pondering what Styles smells like. Luckily, his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne blessed us with this knowledge, telling Teen Vogue, that Styles’ scent is “Fresh cotton, yes, fresh linens.” Even better, back in 2013, the band’s hairstylist, Lou Teasdale, revealed that Styles’ famous locks smell like “a combination of the One Direction perfume, some Fudge Urban Raspberry and Vanilla hair spray, and tour catering.”

However, James Corden has a totally different opinion on Styles’ scent. “He smells like summer in a bowl,” The Late Late Show star explained during a PEOPLE’s Kids Interview. “It’s like the bottom of your bag when you get back from the beach.”