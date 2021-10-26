Celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly says "air sign king" Harry Styles is all about breaking the rules in relationships when it comes to his romance with Olivia Wilde

Why Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Romantic Compatibility Is 'Really Strong,' According to a Celeb Astrologer

When it comes to Harry Styles, expect the unexpected! That's the sage advice from trusted celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly about the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker. Kelly analyzes Styles' relationship with actress-director Olivia Wilde in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation.

According to Kelly, on a romantic level, Styles, 27, and Wilde, 37, are "indeed compatible" despite their differing air signs.

"At face value, Harry — an Aquarius — and Olivia — a Pisces — might not have the best compatibility," she admits. "But when you bring in the moons, you bring in Venus and you start to look at how the charts interact -—not just in parts, but holistically — you see that the compatibility is actually really strong between these two."

The One Direction alum has "one of the airiest charts I've ever seen," says Kelly about his Aquarius Sun, Libra Moon and Libra Rising. As she points out, air signs are all about the mind, meaning "they're cerebral, intellectual and revolutionary."

"Harry is an air sign king. He's all about breaking the rules," exclaims Kelly, pointing to his gender-fluid fashion, surprising career turns and age-defying relationships as examples.

In January, PEOPLE confirmed the couple had begun dating after sparks flew on the set of their upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling. They've since grown close, attending a friend's wedding last winter and vacationing in Italy in July.

"Dating someone 10 years his senior, which feels culturally significant and envelope-pushing... is an opportunity to check our biases," Kelly says about the double standard of men being celebrated for dating younger, while women are often judged for doing the same.

"When it comes to age and compatibility, I cosign," she adds about the couple, whom a source told PEOPLE in September seem "very serious and happy." Sources previously said Wilde struck up a close friendship with Styles after breaking things off with former fiancé Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 4. As they spent time together on and off set, their friendship "quickly turned romantic" and "Their chemistry was very obvious," said an insider.

"Everyone saw it coming," the source added. "During breaks, he's hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer." Kelly reveals Wilde is a Pisces Sun and Gemini Moon, signs that are both represented by duality. "My advice is we sit back, relax and see what happens," she adds.

Tune in to Celebrity Astrology Investigation on PEOPLE's digital and social platforms YouTube channel and the free streamer PeopleTV, with new 10- to 15- minute episodes dropping each Tuesday.