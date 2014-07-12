Harry Potter Actor Dave Legeno Found Dead in Death Valley

Authorities say the 50-year-old actor died from heatstroke in California's Death Valley, where temperatures rise to triple digits

Authorities say Harry Potter actor Dave Legeno has died from heatstroke in California’s Death Valley. He was 50.

Legeno played the werewolf Fenrir Greyback in three Harry Potter films. The brawny British actor also appeared in Snow White and the Huntsman and Batman Begins.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Department says hikers found Legeno’s body Sunday morning in a remote area of the desert park.

Legeno’s manager, Rick Bassman, confirmed his death on Friday.

County Deputy Coroner Jason Molinar says Legeno’s body was partially decomposed and may have been lying for days in triple-digit heat.