Harrison Ford in Air Crash

Harrison Ford crash-landed his helicopter during a training flight but emerged unhurt. The actor and his instructor were practicing auto rotations in a Bell 206 helicopter near Lake Piru (northeast of Fillmore, about 60 miles from Los Angeles) on Saturday morning when the ‘copter made a “hard landing,” said FAA operations officer Diana Joubert. Neither Ford nor the instructor was hurt, she added. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident.