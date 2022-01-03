Happy New Year! See How the Stars Rang in 2022
From low-key celebrations at home to enjoying fun getaways in the sun, here's how celebs headed into 2022
Michelle and Barack Obama
Cheers to the coolest couple cruising into 2022! "Happy New Year from me and my boo! 🎉🥳 " Mrs. Obama captioned her iconic pic with her husband and former president. "Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health."
Olivia Munn
The new mama is smitten with her baby boy, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, whom she shares with comedian John Mulaney. The cute duo entered the new year together, cuddling in bed.
Mandy Moore
The This Is Us star posted a collection of highlights from the past year to Instagram, sharing photos of her husband Taylor Goldsmith, her new son Gus and some of her friends. "2021 you were certainly strange but overwhelmingly magical," she began her slideshow caption. "Best year of my life for one giant reason. Grateful grateful grateful indeed."
Moore added, "Cheers to a happy and healthy 2022 for us all."
Kim Kardashian
The SKIMS mogul wants her fans to "set your intentions high!" and to "only accept positivity and productivity!" in her New Year's note on Instagram. "May this year be filled with love, joy, happiness and health! ✨ " she added.
Rebel Wilson
"Starting the New Year off strong! HAPPY NEW YEAR you legends, love from downunder!" the stunner star captioned her glamorous New Year's Instagram pic.
Demi Moore
It's a "New Year, same shenanigans 🐶" for Moore, who spent the day enjoying the snow with her adorable puppies.
Taylor Swift
I don't know about you but Swift is feeling (20)22! And so was her cat, Benjamin.
Kelsea Ballerini
"here's to possibility, a horizon of more joy, more simplicity, or whatever it is that sparks up within you," the country star wrote on Instagram. "happy new year my friends. big, big love to you. ✨"
Halle Berry and Van Hunt
The actress (unintentionally) duped us all with a photo of herself and boyfriend Van Hunt sharing a kiss in paradise. The lovely shot could pass as a marriage announcement, especially with the caption, "well...IT'S OFFICIAL," but the second photo in her slideshow made it clear that she was just ringing in the New Year: "It's 2022!"
Halsey
The singer shared their favorite moments from this past year, including photos from their pregnancy and the sweetest pics of baby boy, Ender, whom the star shares with partner Alev Aydin.
Doja Cat
The crowd in Nassau, Bahamas, got a special treat when Doja Cat stopped by to perform on New Year's Day from the Royal Deck at Atlantis Paradise Island.
Kyle Richards
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spent her special night with costar Crystal Kung Minkoff, Housewives alumna Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Ashlee Simpson and friends.
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey
The cute couple got dressed up and enjoyed the night with Harvey sitting on Jordan's lap. The model and SKN by LH founder shared more adorable photos of her and the Black Panther star from their night on Instagram, including one where the couple share a sweet New Year's kiss. "Happy New Year 🖤🥂" she captioned the post.
Chrishell Stause
No breakup blues here! The Selling Sunset star had an epic New Year's celebration with costar Emma Hernan, Cindy Crawford, Molly Sims and more!
Florence Pugh
The Hawkeye star was kicking down the door of 2022 in killer boots, and never fell once.
Hilaria Baldwin
Baldwin shared a family photo with husband Alec and their six kids along with a lengthy note, reflecting on the upcoming year and the importance of kindness.
Hoda Kotb
It was all smiles at the Today cohost's house, featuring daughters Hope Catherine, Haley Joy and fiancé Joel Schiffman.
Sandra Lee
Lee and boyfriend Ben Youcef rang in 2022 with good food and even better company. They counted down to midnight on New Year's Eve night at Nobu Malibu.
"They are very much looking forward to the New Year," a source close to the pair told PEOPLE exclusively of the lifestyle icon and her actor-producer beau. "They are happier than ever."
Shaun White
The Olympic gold medalist and girlfriend Nina Dobrev are skating into 2022. "Can't wait to see what 2022 brings!! ✌🏻 2021 👋🏻 2022," White captioned moments from his "amazing year."
Dua Lipa
It was all about fashion, food and girlfriends for the newly single singer and her New Year's Eve celebration. "NYE 🧿🌟🧿🌟sending you all so much love & light," she wrote on Instagram, alongside fun moments she spent throughout the night.
Mindy Kaling
The actress and writer danced her way out of 2021, while sharing highlights from her year along the way.
Daniel Dae Kim
The actor was looking to Mother Nature and her way of inspiring hope with a gorgeous double rainbow that appeared at his house to start the new year. "Here's to good health, happiness and unity for all of us in 2022," Kim captioned the breathtaking shot.
Simu Liu
The Shang-Chi star summed up his action-packed year with his pick for photo of the year: his sweet parents supporting their son while posing on the Shang-Chi red carpet.
Ashley Park
The Emily in Paris star was literally sliding into 2022, and we're 100 percent here for it.
Kandi Burruss
The hardest working Housewife in Atlanta shared her highlights from 2021 in a five-minute clip, featuring her family, her group Xscape, moments on tour, her YouTube series Speak on It, photo shoots, red carpets, trips and more.
Jennie Nguyen
Salt Lake City's newbie Housewife shared her top moments of the year with husband Duy, kids Atlas, Triton and Karlyn and bestie Lisa Barlow. "Thank you all so much for an amazing year ♥️," she captioned her collection of photos. "Here's to hoping that 2022 will create more everlasting memories with family and friends 🥂"
Garcelle Beauvais
The Beverly Hills Housewife is ready, 2022, so bring it on!
Priyanka Chopra
The actress and husband Nick Jonas celebrated their start to 2022 in "heaven :)" and the unbelievable photos are proof.
Sarah Hyland
The actress and fiancé Adam Wells are making it known, 2022 will be the year they finally wed, and we can't wait!
Brooklyn Beckham
Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz started the year off strong with lots of love, smiles and a kiss.
Jimmy Fallon
"New Year's Eve is LIT!!" the talk show host joked of a shot that featured his daughters Franny and Winnie sitting on his back while playing on their tablets.